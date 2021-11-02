PIMCO Hires Sabrin Chowdhury As Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity

Ms. Chowdhury brings experience in talent strategy, organizational transformation and building inclusive and diverse workplaces

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has hired Sabrin Chowdhury as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity. She will join PIMCO on November 8 and will be based in New York, reporting to Robin Shanahan, Managing Director and Co-Chief Operating Officer.

In this important role, Ms. Chowdhury will champion, promote, and help deliver innovative solutions to promote a diverse workforce and foster an inclusive culture, celebrating diverse perspectives and experiences. In connection with this role, PIMCO will also be introducing the formation of a Managing Director I&D Advisory Council. This group will aid in the oversight of the planning, design and implementation of the firm’s I&D agenda.

“Ms. Chowdhury will be a strong addition to PIMCO’s team,” said Ms. Shanahan. “We are pleased that she will help us oversee essential Inclusion and Diversity practices which are an important part of our continued strategy to embed Inclusion and Diversity principles across PIMCO. We believe in a diverse workforce, where all employees can bring their authentic selves to work and know that they belong and are valued.”

Ms. Chowdhury’s role will focus on driving the design and implementation of HR programs, policies and strategies to foster greater inclusion, representation and equity across the businesses globally. She will work closely with a wide variety of stakeholders including the Executive Committee, MD I&D Advisory Council, Business Heads, Human Resource groups and Marketing and Communications, to govern PIMCO’s I&D strategies. She will be instrumental in overseeing essential inclusion practices and critical metrics to measure progress in these areas. Chowdhury will also help build on current efforts to attract, develop, retain and engage top talent.

Over the past year Marta Bezoari, Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy and Communications, Global Human Resources has helped lead and embed PIMCO’s Global Inclusion and Diversity Strategy across the organization. Bezoari will work closely with Chowdhury to transition responsibilities, before resuming her broader strategy responsibilities within Global Human Resources.

Professional Biography

Sabrin Chowdhury is Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity. Prior to joining PIMCO, she was Associate Partner with McKinsey & Company’s Organization Practice as well as Interim Director of Americas, Diversity & Inclusion. Prior to that, Chowdhury was a Fixed Income Analyst at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University, a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Texas.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

