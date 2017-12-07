PIMCO Holds 10th Annual “Share the Harvest” Charity Event

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 700 PIMCO employee volunteers, friends and family gathered at the PIMCO Foundation’s 10th annual “Share the Harvest” event in Newport Beach on Saturday December 2nd to pack 12,000 holiday meal boxes for needy families in Southern California. All 12,000 boxes were donated to the Orange County Food Bank and its many member agencies.

This event follows a similar one in New York City where 250 PIMCO volunteers packed 10,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, 1,000 lunches for Bridges Outreach, 1,000 grocery bags for Citymeals on Wheels and 1,000 “blessing bags” for The Bowery Mission.

Emmanuel Roman, Chief Executive Officer of PIMCO, said, “We are so grateful to our partners on both sides of the country who help to make our “Share the Harvest” events so impactful each year. Their work ensuring food and support get to the neediest in our local communities is an example to us all and we are proud to play our small part.”

“What a terrific day to see so many PIMCO volunteers packaging these meals for people experiencing hunger and homelessness in New York City,” said Lois Bhatt, Executive Director of Bridges Outreach. “Here, where food is abundant, it’s hard to imagine that people are hungry, but it’s happening. A thousand thanks to PIMCO for 1,000 meals and for ‘sharing the harvest.’”

Mark Lowry, Director of the OC Food Bank, said, “On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Share the Harvest in Orange County, it is heartwarming to reflect on the 90,000 local families who have been gifted with a generous holiday meal over the past decade thanks to PIMCO and its army of volunteers.”

Since inception, PIMCO’s “Share the Harvest” events in Orange County and New York City have provided meals for 419,000 individuals. The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California is a supporting partner in “Share the Harvest”.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment.

About the PIMCO Foundation

The PIMCO Foundation is the philanthropic arm of PIMCO, based in Newport Beach, California, which helps people around the world to reach their full potential by engaging, empowering and investing in communities. It carries out its mission by identifying areas of community need and volunteering time and financial resources to support high impact projects and programs. The Foundation’s website can be accessed directly at www.pimco.com/pimcofoundation and on social media @PIMCOFoundation.

About Bridges Outreach

Bridges connects the housed and homeless to establish relationships that lead to greater acceptance and understanding, social and economic growth, and well-being. Come rain, sleet or snow, annually, the Bridges van is delivering over 65,000 meals and bringing critical resources directly to the homeless population in Manhattan.

About Citymeals on Wheels

Citymeals on Wheels provides a continuous lifeline of nourishing meals and vital companionship to New York City’s homebound elderly. Working in partnership with community-based organizations and senior centers, Citymeals prepares and delivers over 2 million weekend, holiday and emergency meals for more than 18,000 of our frail aged neighbors each year. Last year, over 21,000 individuals volunteered nearly 68,000 hours of their time.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, formerly Stop Hunger Now, is an international hunger relief organization that coordinates the distribution of food and other life-saving aid around the world. Driven by the vision of a world without hunger, the organization’s mission is to end hunger in our lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources.

About The Bowery Mission

The Bowery Mission has served homeless and hungry New Yorkers since 1879. Last year, The Bowery Mission provided more than 505,000 meals to men, women and children, 97,300 nights of shelter and 56,200 articles of clothing, as well as showers, haircuts, and expert medical and optometric care. Each meal and every night of shelter is an invitation to residential recovery programs, where men and women get a second chance and lives are transformed from hopelessness to hope.

About the OC Food Bank

The OC Food Bank distributes over 21 million pounds of food each year to vulnerable people. Nearly 400 other charities rely on the Food Bank for the food they distribute. Those organizations include churches, senior centers, shelters, community centers, and social service agencies. Those charities feed seniors on fixed incomes, individuals with disabilities, the unemployed, homeless persons, and the working poor. The Food Bank also feeds 1,700 people directly each day in communities throughout the region. The Food Bank is part of a larger private non-profit community service organization – The Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAPOC).

