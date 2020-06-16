PIMCO Names Candice Stack as Head of Institutional Client Management for the Americas

Ms. Stack, a member of PIMCO’s Executive Committee, replaces Thomas Otterbein who is retiring after 26 years with the firm but will remain a Consultant to PIMCO

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, announces that Candice Stack, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Institutional Client Management and member of PIMCO’s Executive Committee, will be PIMCO’s new Head of Client Management Americas. Ms. Stack will replace Thomas Otterbein, Managing Director, who has decided to retire from the firm at the end of June after 26 years of service to PIMCO and our clients. Mr. Otterbein will continue in a role as Consultant to PIMCO.

Ms. Stack joined PIMCO in 2006 and has worked closely with Mr. Otterbein during those 14 years, most recently as leader of PIMCO’s U.S. Institutional team since 2016. She brings to her new role extensive experience working with a wide range of institutional clients and oversight of numerous institutional businesses including the US Corporate and the Endowment and Foundation teams.

“Candice has been inspirational leader during her time at PIMCO, both as a mentor of employees and through her deep experience with a broad range of clients,” said Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO Chief Executive Officer.

“Candice’s unwavering focus on helping clients with their investment needs, her collaborative approach and pursuit of excellence makes her the ideal executive to lead our CM Americas team,” said Mr. Otterbein.

Mr. Roman added: “I want to thank Tom for his integrity, commitment to excellence and embodiment of PIMCO’s client-first values over the last 26 years. His executive leadership has helped shape both the direction of the firm and the careers of so many employees he has mentored, many of whom are now in leadership positions across the firm.”

In addition to being a member PIMCO’s Executive Committee, Ms. Stack serves as a Board Member and Vice President of the PIMCO Foundation and has served on numerous boards and committees. She has 18 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree in economics from Duke University.

Professional bio:

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,800+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

