Purchase by Pineapple Energy’s Interim CEO Affirms Commitment to Company’s Goals for Growth

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott Maskin, Interim CEO of Pineapple Energy Inc. (“Pineapple”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households and small businesses, has purchased additional shares to his significant position as a show of good faith in the company’s long-term viability within the residential and commercial renewables space.

“I believe in not only the mission of Pineapple Energy, but in the hardworking men and women who power our company to new heights day in and day out,” Maskin said. “This stock purchase that I made showcases the fact that I am all-in on our company’s future, and that failure is never an option. I expect more company leadership will follow suit.”

Maskin became Pineapple’s Interim CEO last month, and has since made it his priority to trim corporate expenses and communicate openly and transparently about the company’s direction with Pineapple’s shareholders.

“I pride myself on being accessible to everyone and anyone, and welcome my fellow shareholders to email me directly with their questions,” Maskin added. “I’m in this for the long-run and appreciate the continued support you’ve all shown since I’ve taken the helm.”

Maskin can be reached directly at [email protected].

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation Energy, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide those within the Residential and Commercial sectors an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the solar and energy expert trusted by over 9,000 homeowners, businesses and municipalities since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. With offices in Ronkonkoma, NY and Tampa, FL, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more. Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Veterans and their families. SUNation was recently recognized as NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer Platinum Status in 2024, one of five solar companies in New York to achieve platinum status and the only on Long Island.

Contacts:

Scott Maskin

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 823-7131

[email protected]

Pineapple Investor Relations

+1 (952) 996-1674

[email protected]