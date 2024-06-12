SUNation Energy’s Work With The Shinnecock Nation Helps Ensure Tribe Has Access to Clean and Affordable Power

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (“Pineapple”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households and small businesses, is announcing that SUNation Energy, the company’s New York subsidiary, has completed two (2) of three (3) renewable energy projects within the Shinnecock Nation.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation is a federally recognized tribe of sovereign Native Americans who live on the East End of Long Island.

Of the work SUNation has completed, one project now brings the tribe’s local elementary school to 100% electric usage offset through the application of rooftop solar and a separate ground mount array that supports five (5) new homes and their hydrogen fuel cell power center.

As of writing, SUNation is now in final design phase of the $2.5 million 1 MW ground mount/carport community solar array, pending the award of grant funding.

Upon completion, new community solar power will be distributed to the support buildings and residences throughout the 800-acre self-governing reservation. The solar panels being used for this project were donated to the Shinnecock Reservation.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring support to an underserved community, utilize and train local workforce, and revitalize equipment that may have wound up in a landfill” said Scott Maskin, interim CEO of Pineapple Energy. “The project has support from our local utility, the State of New York, and all other involved stakeholders. I’m proud to play a part in this and look forward to this being a model as more non-profits, for profits and government entities unite to bring clean renewable power to our most needy.”

“SUNation has been an invaluable partner to our tribe. They continue to support us and creatively provide unique solutions,” Phillip Brown, Housing Director for the Shinnecock Nation, added. “We expect to continue re-imagining the way our residents produce and consume power as we move to self-sustainability of our properties. This is part of our culture and our heritage.”

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation Energy, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide those within the Residential and Commercial sectors an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the solar and energy expert trusted by over 9,000 homeowners, businesses and municipalities since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. With offices in Ronkonkoma, NY and Tampa, FL, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more. Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Veterans and their families. SUNation was recently recognized as NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer Platinum Status in 2024, one of five solar companies in New York to achieve platinum status and the only on Long Island.

Contacts:

Scott Maskin

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 823-7131

[email protected]

Pineapple Investor Relations

+1 (952) 996-1674

[email protected]