PingCAP, the provider of advanced distributed SQL databases, has introduced its latest innovation – the GitHub Data Explorer tool. This revolutionary tool helps developers and open-source contributors to gain deeper insights into their GitHub activity, streamline workflows, and increase productivity. With a user-friendly interface and strong analytics features, the GitHub Data Explorer is set to play a crucial role in the workflow of the open-source community. Check out this video to learn more about this exciting new tool and how it can benefit developers and businesses alike.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PingCAP , the provider of the most advanced distributed SQL databases, today announced the introduction of its new GitHub Data Explorer tool. This innovative new tool is built to help developers and open-source contributors achieve deeper insights into their GitHub activity, streamline workflows, and increase productivity.

PingCAP’s GitHub Data Explorer provides a thorough dashboard for its users giving them real-time access to their GitHub activities. Developers may watch project metrics, discover patterns rapidly and acquire a deeper understanding of their open-source contributions with the help of configurable dashboards.

The GitHub Data Explorer is built using a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including:

GH Archive and GitHub event API

TiDB Cloud

SQL generator: Chat2Query

AI engine: OpenAI

“PingCAP’s ongoing commitment to improving data management and accessibility for everyone has resulted in the development of our GitHub Data Explorer. Today’s organizations depend heavily on data and PingCAP continuously strives to make it more manageable and accessible. By providing our users with this product, we are empowering them to easily gain access and understand their GitHub data and make decisions that will advance their businesses,” said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP.

With this exciting new tool for the GitHub community, PingCAP remains committed to providing developers the resources they require to create scalable, effective, accurate and dependable applications.

All users have free and total access to the GitHub Data Explorer, which can be found on ossinsight.io developed by PingCAP. This tool is highly anticipated to play a crucial role in the workflow of the open-source community because of its user-friendly interface and strong analytics features.

About PingCAP

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their business priorities. PingCAP’s flagship product, TiDB, is an advanced, open-source, distributed SQL database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility. For more information, visit www.pingcap.com .

Media Contact

Victoria Guimarin

UPRAISE Marketing + PR for PingCAP

pingcap@upraisepr.com

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91cc82fb-4260-4950-aec4-553a5e05fa83