SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PingCAP , the leading distributed SQL database provider, today announced it has been named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022 report by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent research and advisory firm. The report’s findings were based on a 26-criteria evaluation of the 15 vendors that Forrester identified as the most significant Translytical Data platform providers.

The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022 report observed that, “Translytical platforms are next-generation data platforms that are built on a single database engine to support multiple data types and data models. They are designed to support transactional, operational, and analytical workloads without sacrificing data integrity, performance, and analytics scale.” The adoption of these platforms continues to show strong growth in order to support new and emerging business cases.

PingCAP received the highest possible score in the Customer Deployment criterion. As the report notes, “PingCAP is a good fit for customers that need a MySQL-compatible translytical platform that delivers good performance for intense transactional applications.” According to the report, “Reference customers said…’PingCAP has the best customer support. Overall, we are very satisfied with [PingCAP’s TiDB]. It’s compatible with MySQL, which minimizes our migration workload.”

“We believe Forrester’s inclusion of PingCAP in its new report reflects the strong performance and sophistication of PingCAP’s TiDB solution as well as our rapid growth as a company,” said Max Liu, CEO and Co-founder of PingCAP. “We will continue to expand our product offerings to meet our customers’ current and future needs. This month, we introduced Serverless Tier on TiDB Cloud, a fully managed self-driving HTAP database service that enables developers to deploy their infrastructure at scale in the most cost-efficient way without managing server infrastructure.”

Today, PingCAP has been adopted by more than 3,000 customers around the world. As a cloud-native, distributed SQL database, TiDB powers modern business cases, and provides real-time insights into scalable operational data. TiDB features:

Horizontal scalability, either in or out

Financial-grade high availability

Real-time Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing

Cloud-native design with flexible scalability, reliability, and security

Ease of deployment, with Forrester’s highest possible score (5.0)

To download a complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022” report, click here.

About PingCAP

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their business priorities. PingCAP’s flagship product, TiDB, is an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility. For more information, visit www.pingcap.com.