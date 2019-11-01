Pinnacle Agriculture Expands Presence in Georgia

Breaking News
Loveland, CO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle Agriculture Distribution, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), a leading agricultural retailer, announced today the acquisition of certain assets of Kelly Ag of Hartford, LLC (“Kelly Seed”) which will be integrated into Pinnacle’s Colquitt location.

 

Kelly Seed has been serving local growers throughout southwest Georgia for more than 9 years. With long-time customers and employees with agronomical expertise, the investment in Kelly Seed brings broader access to more row crop producers that align with Pinnacle’s commitment to production agriculture.

“Pinnacle is very excited to invest and expand our footprint in southwest Georgia with the Kelly Seed acquisition,” said Lewis Poindexter, Regional General Manager. “This acquisition allows Pinnacle the opportunity to take its “trusted advisor” approach to agronomic sales and service to more growers. Pinnacle remains committed to South Georgia and South Alabama row crop producers and Southern row crop production.” 

 

Pinnacle will build from the long-term relationships created and will continue to offer superior services and products including seed, custom fertilizer blends and crop protection products as well as its award-winning OptiGro® precision agriculture services throughout all retail locations in Georgia.

 

About Pinnacle Agriculture

Pinnacle Agriculture Distribution, Inc. is a leading agricultural retail and wholesale distribution business created through acquisitions and greenfield establishments. Headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, the company operates through Sanders®, AgVenture® Pinnacle, and Meridian Agriculture Distribution™ serving growers across 26 states. Pinnacle is multifaceted in its operations, which include seed production and sales, agricultural chemical distribution, bulk handling of fertilizer, precision agriculture services and general merchandise for farming.

