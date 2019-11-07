Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires SkinSpeaks dermatology clinics in the greater Twin Cities market.

Breaking News
Lombard, IL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired SkinSpeaks in the Twin Cities area including locations in Edina, Woodbury, Burnsville, Blaine and Crystal.  The acquisition of SkinSpeaks’ clinic locations as well as the services of 10+ medical providers is a further demonstration of Pinnacle Dermatology’s commitment to serving the residents of the Twin Cities market.      

 “We welcome the patients and staff of SkinSpeaks to the Pinnacle Dermatology network of practices,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “We entered the Twin Cities market ten months ago with locations in Plymouth and Excelsior but through this acquisition, we’re now even closer to achieving our goal of being the premier provider of dermatologic care for the residents of the Twin Cities market.  We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Carney and his team of talented Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, nurse injector specialists and estheticians to bring this to fruition.  They have built an outstanding reputation for offering the very best in medical and cosmetic dermatology and through our unique model of bringing valuable shared services to the business but allowing for local physician autonomy, we’re confident the great experience that patients have come to expect from SkinSpeaks will continue well into the future.”

“I am so happy to have chosen Pinnacle Dermatology as our partner” said Dr. Patrick S. Carney.  “Pinnacle has offered us what we really need – access to resources to help run the business and the ability to put even more focus on providing the highest quality, patient-centered dermatologic care.  I love that Pinnacle has given me the opportunity to maintain medical autonomy in the practice that I have spent my career building, but excited to be supported with business-critical functions that will free up time and resources at our locations.  Ultimately, I believe this relationship will result in the best possible outcomes and experiences for our patients which has been my goal since day one.”   

 This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission.  Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management. 

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of SkinSpeaks at its five current locations.   Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call SkinSpeaks at 763-231-8700 for medical dermatology or 952-435-6565 for cosmetic services and procedures. 

 About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC
Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen.  Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day.   If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible.  www.pinnacleskin.com

