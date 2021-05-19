Brentwood, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, appoints Tony Studt as Director, Physician Recruiting

Pinnacle Dermatology, the rapidly growing dermatology platform headquartered in Brentwood, TN is pleased to announce that Tony Studt has joined its leadership team as Director, Physician Recruiting.

“We are thrilled to have Tony join the Pinnacle Dermatology leadership team,” said Chad A. Eckes, Pinnacle Dermatology Chief Executive Officer. “Tony has spent his career recruiting providers for multi-site healthcare organizations and specifically most recently within the dermatology specialty. He has a proven track record of successful physician recruiting and helping organizations like Pinnacle grow through first-class talent acquisition.”

Tony is joining Pinnacle with nearly two decades as a successful physician recruiter across many specialties, including emergency medicine, radiology, psychiatry, and dermatology. He has helped organizations like Epiphany Dermatology, Envision Healthcare, EmCare, Tamber Health and more to onboard new clinical talent. He will partner with the Pinnacle Dermatology Operations team to understand market opportunities and build strategies to attract superior talent to serve patients with top-quality dermatologic care and allow Pinnacle Dermatology to continue on its high growth trajectory.

“I believe Pinnacle’s culture of provider autonomy in clinical practice differentiates it as an employer of choice. I’m confident that with this and my deep dermatology experience, I can help enhance Pinnacle’s excellent team of providers by bringing onboard additional high-quality candidates,” said Mr. Studt.

To learn more about Physician and Provider Employment Opportunities at Pinnacle Dermatology, please contact:

Tony Studt

Director, Physician Recruiting

m: 612.382.9737

o: 629.240.8717

e: [email protected]

CONTACT: Christy Katzfey Pinnacle Dermatology (708) 634-4604 [email protected]