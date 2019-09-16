Breaking News
Home / Top News / Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, enters the Tennessee market through acquisition of Belle Meade Dermatology and Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic locations.

Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, enters the Tennessee market through acquisition of Belle Meade Dermatology and Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic locations.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Lombard, IL, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has entered the Tennessee market with the recent acquisition of 9 Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic and Belle Meade Dermatology locations and 17 providers in the Nashville area.  These acquisitions are a first step toward achieving its goal of expanding its unique model of dermatologic care to the residents of the state of Tennessee.    Pinnacle Dermatology has also strengthened its commitment in TN with the implementation of a second corporate shared services location in Hermitage, TN to provide scheduling, revenue cycle management and laboratory/pathology functions and employment opportunities. 

“We welcome the patients and staff of Belle Meade Dermatology and Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic to the Pinnacle Dermatology network of practices,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “It is our goal to grow our presence and serve diverse populations by providing the highest quality of dermatologic care while protecting physician autonomy in our clinics.  We couldn’t be happier to have partnered with the founding physicians of these two organizations to make this a reality in Tennessee.  Both organizations have built and grown dermatology practices that deliver a high-quality of care and we’re looking forward to integrating their models into Pinnacle’s network.”

“I am thrilled to have our practices join Pinnacle Dermatology,” said Dr. Bell of Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic. “This move will allow us to put even more focus on what is most important – providing the best in patient-centered dermatology care.”  Dr. Pardue of Belle Meade Dermatology stated “The opportunity to merge our practice into the Pinnacle Dermatology network gives us access to the resources and shared services of a larger organization so we can achieve greater operational efficiencies while preserving the physician autonomy typically found in private practices.  It is really the best scenario for us and our patients.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission.  Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management. 

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Belle Meade Dermatology and Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic at its current locations.  Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 833-257-7546 (833-CLR-SKIN).

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC
Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen.  Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day.   If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible.  www.pinnacleskin.com

CONTACT: Christy Katzfey
Pinnacle Dermatology
(708) 634-4604
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.