Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pinnacle Releases First Global Economics of Reliability Report

Pinnacle Releases First Global Economics of Reliability Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Interim report provides data-driven insight into reliability and profitability of global refining

Pinnacle’s Economics of Reliability Report

Pinnacle just released its first Economic of Reliability Report

Pinnacle just released its first Economic of Reliability Report

PASADENA, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle, the world’s leading provider of data-driven reliability and integrity programs, announces the release of its first Global Economics of Reliability Report. The report is the first of its kind, and the first in a series of reports that explore the impact reliability has on various global industries including the oil and gas, chemical, wastewater, and other industrial processing industries.

“We estimate that complex processing systems spend over $500 billion annually on reliability,” said Jeff Krimmel, director of market and data analysis at Pinnacle. “Reliability is a core competitive strategy for these systems because it helps facilities optimize costs, mitigate risk, and increase availability. Despite the competitive edge reliability can provide, facilities have not been able to easily measure and understand the reliability performance of industry leaders. Our report provides insight into the top-performing facilities in the world, and will help leaders understand the operational and financial realities that shape the reliability of major global industries.”

The interim report, which focuses on the current market trends in the petroleum refining industry, leverages Pinnacle’s data models to estimate the reliability spending patterns and performance of refineries in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. The foundation of the data analysis combines public data from international governments and refineries and Pinnacle’s internal algorithms to provide unique insight into the industry. Highlights of the report include how best-in-class refineries achieve superior reliability and the estimation of the global impact an improvement in reliability will have on the market.

“In this report, we conclude that 10% to 30% percent of industry spend on reliability-related initiatives is wasted,” said Ryan Sitton, founder and CEO of Pinnacle. “We found that the systems with the best reliability performance leverage data-focused analysis.”

On Tuesday, December 15th, Krimmel and Sitton will host Pinnacle’s Economics of Global Reliability brief. During the virtual brief, they will discuss additional insights and the future of reliability in the petroleum refining sector. Download the report and register for the virtual brief at pinnaclereliability.com.

About Pinnacle
Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Pinnacle is exclusively focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, and water and wastewater industries better leverage their data to improve reliability performance, resulting in increased production, optimized reliability and maintenance spend, and improved process safety and environmental impact. Pinnacle is privately held, and has been consistently recognized for its growth by Inc. Magazine, the Houston Business Journal, and more. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.

Contact Information:
Brittany Kopech, Client Solutions &
Marketing Manager
281-598-1330
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c6c1b72-68d7-4f26-b545-cf622a1d9318

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.