ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle Technology Solutions (PTS), a leading U.S. hybrid IT solutions provider, has successfully acquired Pinnacle Business Systems (PBS) based in Edmond, Oklahoma. Recognized as one of the top IT Solution Providers in the region, PBS is known for meticulous attention to detail, ensuring exceptional results for its customers.

Shared Commitment to Growth and Innovation



Through this strategic partnership, PTS and PBS will offer a curated portfolio of unique solutions, driving innovation and delivering industry-leading services. From Applications and Cloud to Intelligent Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Managed Services, both companies are dedicated to addressing the diverse technology needs of their clients.

Charles Reynolds, CEO of PTS, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with PBS. Our goal is to build a network of partners with expertise across various domains, delivering a seamless experience to our customers.”

Rob Anderson, CEO of Pinnacle Business Systems, commented: “This announcement marks a significant milestone for PBS. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Leveraging our collective expertise—spanning over 38 years of innovation in the technology sector—we will continue to adapt, innovate, and provide unmatched solutions to our clients. Together with Pinnacle Technology Solutions, we are well-positioned for growth.”

About Pinnacle Business Systems

Since 1988, Pinnacle Business Systems, Inc. has been designing and implementing technology solutions across various industries. Their strong relationships with industry-leading manufacturers uniquely position them to deliver tailored technology solutions. With sales offices throughout the central U.S., they provide hands-on customer service to Fortune 1000 companies, private firms, local governments, healthcare providers, and small to mid-sized businesses. Pinnacle’s team holds more than 100 professional certifications, demonstrating their expertise in various disciplines, products, and services.

About Pinnacle Technology Solutions (PTS)

Founded in 2022, PTS was established to meet the needs of independent resellers looking for economies of scale and stronger partnerships with their customers and vendors. By optimizing performance and safeguarding critical assets, the PTS platform seamlessly integrates these growing and cutting-edge organizations, enabling scale and empowering them to thrive in this rapidly changing digital era with streamlined operations and maximum efficiency.

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Pinnacle Business Systems will operate as a subsidiary of Pinnacle Technology Solutions and is the first of the PTS family of companies.

