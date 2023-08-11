[213 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Home Bedding Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 90.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 161.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bombay Dyeing, Casper Sleep Inc., Beaumont & Brown, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Crane & Canopy Inc., Peacock Alley, Purple Innovation, Inc., The White Company, Portico New York, Acton & Acton Ltd., American Textile Company and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. among others

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Home Bedding Market By Product Type (Sheets, Bed Covers, Pillows, Bed Linens, Blankets And Mattress), By Fabric Materials (Cotton, Linen, Tencel, Acetate, Silk, Polyester, Bamboo And Blends), Distribution Channel (Offline And Online) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Home Bedding Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 90.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 161.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Home Bedding? How big is the Home Bedding Industry?

Report Overview:

The global home bedding market size was worth around USD 90.5 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 161.4 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.5% between 2023 and 2030. The report analyzes the global home bedding market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the home bedding market.

In the context of the home, “beddings” refers to washable textiles that are used to cover a bed for reasons related to cleanliness, aesthetics, and comfort. Comforters, duvets, sheets, pillows, mattresses, linens, pillows, cushions, rugs, and blankets are common examples of the kind of items that can be found in this category. They provide support and relaxation for the neck and back, reduce pressure in key areas of the body, and contour the body to make sleeping easier. The demand for home bedding is currently significantly on the rise. This can be attributed to several factors, including increased levels of discretionary expenditure as well as the simplicity with which items can be found in a range of colours, styles, and sizes to fit individual desires.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/home-bedding-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 213+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Home Bedding Market: Growth Factors

The ever-increasing demand for organic and natural cosmetics is expected to be a driving force behind the expansion of the global market.

One of the most important factors contributing to the expansion of the worldwide catalase market is the growing demand for organic and natural cosmetics. Natural and organic cosmetics use only natural, unprocessed substances in their formulations. Natural and organic cosmetics are preferred by many customers these days over synthetic cosmetics since natural and organic cosmetics are perceived to be safer and more effective. Cosmetics made from organic and natural ingredients are also better for the environment. Increasing the shelf life of a product and improving its quality both require the enzyme catalase.

In addition, the increasing interest that customers have in personal care has led to an increase in the demand for catalase in various cosmetic procedures. The food and beverage business is thriving, and there is a massive demand for food that is both of high quality and of a hygienic standard, which is driving up the demand for catalase all over the world. Additionally, catalase is an essential component in both the packing of food and the production of cheese. As a result of these factors, there has been a rise in the demand for catalase in the food and beverage industry, which is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market. Additionally, the catalase enzyme is utilised extensively in the process of treating wastewater. It is anticipated that each of these unique selling points will contribute to an increase in the demand for catalase around the world. It is anticipated that the widespread use of catalase in a variety of industries, such as textiles, will also contribute to the expansion of the global market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/home-bedding-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 90.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 161.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Bombay Dyeing, Casper Sleep Inc., Beaumont & Brown, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Crane & Canopy Inc., Peacock Alley, Purple Innovation, Inc., The White Company, Portico New York, Acton & Acton Ltd., American Textile Company and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. among others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Fabric Materials, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Home Bedding Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for catalase on a global scale may be broken down into four distinct categories: end-user, geography, product type, and source.

The global market for catalase can be broken down into separate sectors for microorganisms and bovine livers, both of which are dependent on the source. During the time period covered by the forecast, the microorganism segment is projected to seize the greatest share of the market. The expansion of this market segment may be influenced by the growing demand for catalase derived from fungi across a variety of end-use applications. In addition to this, fungi-based catalases are the most appropriate for a vegetarian diet, which is projected to boost the need for microorganisms in the years to come. In addition, it is anticipated that the bovine livers segment would expand at a rate that is significantly faster than the forecast period. Catalases are a successful treatment option for a variety of medical disorders, including exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, pancreatitis, and pancreatic cancer.

The global market for catalase may be broken down into two distinct segments: liquid catalase and powder catalase, both of which are determined by the product type. During the period covered by this research, it is predicted that the liquid catalase segment will hold a large share of the market. In the field of catalase, liquid catalase has garnered a lot of attention due to its capacity to convert hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. This is one of its primary functions. This enzyme’s reaction is beneficial in a variety of industrial applications, including the processing of food and beverages. In this use, the enzyme is used to remove any traces of hydrogen peroxide from foods such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, guaranteeing that these foods are safe for consumption.

The global market for catalase is segmented into several different categories, based on the end-user, including food and drinks, personal care, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other end-users. During the period covered by the forecast, it is predicted that the food and beverages segment would have a considerable proportion of the market. The expansion of this market sector may be due to the extensive use of catalase enzyme in the food and beverage industries. Catalase has the ability to operate as a food preservative and has an exceptional tolerance to high PH levels, both of which contribute to its growth in these industries.

The global Home Bedding market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sheets

Bed Covers

Pillows

Bed Linens

Blankets

Mattress





By Fabric Materials

Cotton

Linen

Tencel

Acetate

Silk

Polyester

Bamboo

Blends





By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Browse the full “Home Bedding Market By Product Type (Sheets, Bed Covers, Pillows, Bed Linens, Blankets And Mattress), By Fabric Materials (Cotton, Linen, Tencel, Acetate, Silk, Polyester, Bamboo And Blends), Distribution Channel (Offline And Online) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/home-bedding-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Home Bedding market include –

Bombay Dyeing

Casper Sleep Inc.

Beaumont & Brown

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Crane & Canopy Inc.

Peacock Alley

Purple Innovation Inc.

The White Company

Portico New York

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company and

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Home Bedding market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Home Bedding market size was valued at around US$ 90.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 161.4 billion by 2030.

The rising demand for home furnishing coupled with the growing disposable income of the population particularly in developing countries drive the home bedding market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the bed linens segment captures the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the fabric materials, the polyester segment is growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/home-bedding-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Home Bedding industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Home Bedding Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Home Bedding Industry?

What segments does the Home Bedding Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Home Bedding Market sample report and company profiles?





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Fabric Materials, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors





Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7145

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is poised to assert its dominance within the global home bedding market throughout the forecast period.

Within the realm of home textiles, the Asia Pacific region boasts influential players like China, India, and Japan, shaping a thriving market for bedding textiles. Consequently, bedding products have permeated both domestic and commercial spaces, facilitated by the wide accessibility of bedding textiles. Notably, an upswing in disposable income across numerous Asia-Pacific nations has translated into increased consumer spending on bedding and related home furnishings.

As disposable income grows, individuals are inclined to invest more in bedding items that offer elevated comfort and durability. Notably, secondary analysis forecasts Singapore’s disposable income per capita within the ASEAN region to reach approximately $29.9 thousand. Furthermore, it’s anticipated that Vietnam will experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the medium income population segment from 2016 to 2021, standing at an impressive 10.1%. The swift pace of urbanization has spurred a surge in residential properties across many countries, thereby amplifying the demand for bedding products.

For instance, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme identifies urbanization as a paramount megatrend within the Asia-Pacific region. With over 2.2 billion inhabitants, accounting for 54% of the global urban population, Asia stands as a hub of urban development. The region’s urban population is projected to expand by 50% by 2050, accommodating an additional 1.2 billion people.

Meanwhile, North America is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is underpinned by a growing awareness among consumers regarding the significance of sufficient sleep and the role of appropriate bedding materials. The prevalence of sleep disorders has fundamentally altered consumer perspectives in the region, emphasizing the importance of high-quality sleep products. A notable study conducted in 2020 on suburban high school students in Fairfax County, Virginia unveiled that each hour of sleep lost was correlated with a 38% increase in feelings of desolation and a 42% increase in thoughts of suicide. The data further revealed a 58% rise in actual suicide attempts for every hour of inadequate sleep.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America







Recent Developments

In January 2022, the most recent enhancements to the 360 Smart Bed line from Sleep Number, a producer of intelligent mattresses and bedding goods, include the capability to identify potential sleep issues like insomnia and sleep apnea. Advanced sleep tracking technology and biometric sensors are being used by Sleep Number to offer consumers personalized solutions to help them get better sleep and solve common sleep issues.

In February 2021, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. unveiled a completely new, increased mattress lineup. The new mattresses include innovations like breathable, cool-to-the-touch covers to keep customers cool throughout the night as well as technologies that improve support and durability, like memory foams and ultra-responsive coils.

In October 2021, a superior direct-to-consumer mattress platform was developed by Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep after being acquired by Cerberus, a global leader in alternative investing with headquarters in the USA. This acquisition offers a wide range of excellent services, merged capabilities, and a better, more enjoyable mattress-buying experience. Helix is a cutting-edge direct-to-consumer brand platform that manages a portfolio of home goods and sleep businesses with headquarters in the US. An American mattress manufacturer with outstanding craftsmanship is Brooklyn Bedding.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/home-bedding-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Blockchain Technology Market By Application (Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Digital Identity, And Others), By Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, And Private Cloud), By Component (Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solution, And Middleware), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, And Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Transport & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, And Others) – And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-blockchain-technology-market

Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market By Type (Polyethylene Glycol [PEG] And Polypropylene Glycol [PPG]), By Application (Polyurethane Foam, Functional Fluids, Lubricants, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Surface Active Agents), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polyalkylene-glycol-market

Impregnating Resins Market By Type (Solvent-Based, And Solventless), By Application (Home Appliances, Motors & Generators, Transformers, Power Tools & Electric Tools, Automotive Components, And Others), By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyester/Unsaturated Polyesters, Polyesterimide, Silicone, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/impregnating-resins-market

Hockey Equipment Market By Product Type (Sticks, Protective Gear, Footwear, And Others), By Sports Type (Ice Hockey, Roller Hockey, Field Hockey, And Underwater Hockey), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hockey-equipment-market

Smart Eyewear Technology Market By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality And Other) By Product Type (Head-Mounted Displays, Assisted Reality Glasses, Mixed Reality Holographic Displays, Smart Helmets And Others) For Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise And Industrial Applications And Other Application: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-eyewear-technology-market

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market By Application (Cups, Trays, Bottles, Film & Sheets, And Others), By Manufacturing Process (Molding, And Extrusion), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crystalline-polyethylene-terephthalate-market

Flocculant And Coagulant Market By End-User (Pulp & Paper, Municipal Water Treatment, Mining, Oil & Gas, Textile, And Others), By Type (Cationic Flocculant, Organic Coagulant, Anionic Flocculant, Amphoteric Flocculant, Inorganic Coagulant, And Non-Ionic Flocculant), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flocculant-coagulant-market

Spray Foam Insulation Market By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Others), By Product Type (Open Cell, And Closed Cell), By Application (Concrete Rehabilitation, Roof Insulation, And Wall Insulation), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spray-foam-insulation-market

Crosslinking Agents Market By Application (Decorative Coatings, And Industrial Coatings), By Chemistry (Aziridine, Amine, Amino, Carbodiimide, And Isocyanate, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crosslinking-agents-market

Surfactant EOR Market By Type (Coconut Diethanolamide, Alkyl Propoxy Sulfate Sodium Salts, Di-Tridecyl Sulfosuccinic Acid Ester, And Alkyl Polyglycosides), By Origin (Biosurfactants, And Surfactants), By Application (Offshore, And Onshore), By Category (Bio-Based, And Petroleum-Based), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/surfactant-eor-market

Tackifier Market By From (Liquid, Solid, And Others), By Type (Synthetic, And Natural), By End-User (Building & Construction, Packaging, Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Rubber), By Application (Hot-Melt Adhesives, And Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tackifier-market

TAED Market By Grade (Industrial, And Domestic), By Form (Crystalline, Powder, And Others ), By End-User (Automobile, Construction, Textiles, Food Ingredients, Pesticides, And Others), By Application (Detergents, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Cleaning Agents, Bleaching Agents, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/taed-market

Specialty Enzymes Market By Source (Animals, Plants, And Microorganisms), By Application (Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, And Research & Development), By Type (Proteases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Carbohydrases, Lipases, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/specialty-enzymes-market

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market By Type (Deoiler, Additive, Demulsifier, Fluid Loss Additive, Biocide, Corrosion Inhibitor, And Others), By Application (Cementing, Drilling, Enhanced Oil Recovery, And Production), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/specialty-oilfield-chemicals-market

Calcium Sulphate Market By Form Type (Anhydrous And Hydrated), By Grade (Technical Grade, Food & Pharma Grade And Others), By Function (Coagulant, Thickening Agent, Excipient, Desiccant, Additive, Intermediate, Colorants, Coating Agent, Drying Agent, Anti-Caking Agent And Others), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pulp & Paper, Building & Construction, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Agriculture, Mining And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/calcium-sulphate-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com