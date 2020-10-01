Pioneers for progress: Benco Dental’s Lucy Hobbs Project honors 6

Named for the first American female to earn a dental degree, the Lucy Hobbs Project, powered by Benco Dental, annually presents six awards to inspirational women in the profession. The 2020 honorees include: Rella Christensen, PhD, Industry Icon Award, Sarah Khan, DMD, Clinical Expert Award, Nicole McGrath-Barnes, DDS, FACD, Humanitarian Award, Carolyn Primus, PhD, Innovator Award, Stephenie Goddard, MS, Mentor Award, and Lisa Simon, MD, DMD, Woman to Watch Award.

Pittston, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PITTSTON, PA — October 1, 2020 — Meet the founder of two institutes and a university bachelor’s program, a front runner of advanced dental surgical techniques, an advocate for the oral care of 28,000 children and counting, the mind behind 100-plus medical devices and technology, an engineer of empowerment, and a unifier of oral health and medicine. They are Lucy Hobbs.

Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor earned her dental degree in 1866, advancing equality for her gender. She defied nearly a decade of resistance, leading with clinical proficiency and innovative thinking; then she mentored others to do the same. Benco Dental’s Lucy Hobbs Project® annually honors women in dentistry who personify that same spirit.

“Each year I am awestruck by the women being considered for this honor. Benco Dental unites women from every sector of the profession through The Lucy Hobbs Project, and creates a network that recognizes, fosters and celebrates that excellence,” said Lindsay Pross, Events and Marketing Operations Manager for the nation’s largest independent dental distributor.

The six Lucy Hobbs Project Award recipients for 2020, below, will be featured in the Incisal Edge magazine winter issue and invited to participate in the new Driving Dentistry Forward podcast hosted by Chuck Cohen and Rick Cohen, Managing Directors of Benco Dental and founders of Incisal Edge.

Rella Christensen, PhD, recipient of the Industry Icon award, shares her inspirational level of knowledge as a clinical researcher in numerous capacities, without any monetary compensation. Within her purview: Expanded Function Dental Hygiene, for which she founded and directed the Bachelor of Science Program at the University of Colorado in Denver. Dr. Christensen’s competencies in the areas of Physiology and Microbiology power the team at Technologies in Restoratives and Caries Research (TRAC Research), a nonprofit institute she established in Provo, Utah. At its core: in-depth studies of restorative materials, preventive dentistry, and dental caries. During her lifelong commitment to the betterment of patient treatment, Dr. Christensen also dedicated 27 years to Clinical Research Associates, a dental product testing institute that she founded and directed. She has presented over 1,040 dental continuing education programs, totaling over 5,200 hours, at U.S. and international locations and has published 121 abstracts. She is a member of the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and the International and American Associations for Dental Research. As a non-dentist, Dr. Christensen has been inducted into the International College of Dentists, Academy of General Dentistry and the Academy of Dentistry International as an Honorary Member. In 2001 she was selected as the Distinguished Alumnus of Brigham Young University’s School of Life Sciences, and now serves on its National Advisory Board.

Powered by Benco Dental and 10,000 members strong, The Lucy Hobbs Project® encourages dental professionals to unite as a force for change through networking, innovation and giving back. Free to join, the Project includes women from all facets of the profession – dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, receptionists, sales representatives. To learn more or become a member, visit: http://www.thelucyhobbsproject.com/

About The Lucy Hobbs Project

The national, long-term program, powered by Benco Dental and 10,000 members strong, helps women in dentistry use their voices as a force for change. Named for Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor, the woman who, in 1866, became the first American female to earn a degree in dentistry, this Project aims to bring women together from all facets of the dental profession – dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, receptionists, sales representatives and others. Free to join, it supports the following pillars: innovation, networking, and giving back. To learn more, or to sign up for The Lucy Hobbs Project®, visit: http://thelucyhobbsproject.com/

About Benco Dental

Benco Dental is Driving Dentistry ForwardSMwith innovative solutions and a caring family culture. Industry firsts include Painless® electronic ordering, automated supply management, BluChip® customer loyalty rewards, CenterPoint design/equipment superstores and OneVisit™ open architecture CAD/CAM. Independent since 1930, the company features a team of 1,500 dedicated associates serve customers at locations nationwide, including 400+ sales representatives and 300+ factory-trained service technicians who. Benco is one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and Pennsylvania Best Places to Work® for 12 of 15 prior years.

