The United States is expected to lead the global market with pipe crusher demand in the country rising at 5.7% CAGR through 2033. Waste Management Practices Becoming Cost Efficient with Crucial Role of Pipe Crushers.

Rockville, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global pipe crusher market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.34 billion by 2033, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% over the next ten years.

A pipe crusher, also known as a pipe shredder or pipe granulator, is an industrial machine designed to break down or crush various types of pipes into smaller pieces. These machines are commonly used in recycling facilities, construction sites, and other industries where pipes need to be processed for recycling or disposal. Pipe crushers play a crucial role in waste management by efficiently processing and disposing of pipes.

They help minimize the volume of waste material, enabling more efficient waste transportation and storage. Proper waste management, including the use of pipe crushers, helps reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal.

One of the key benefits of automation in pipe crushers is improved operational efficiency. Automated systems can streamline the entire crushing process, eliminating manual interventions and reducing human error. With automated feeding systems, pipes can be loaded into the crusher seamlessly, ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted operation. This not only increases the overall throughput but also minimizes downtime and enhances productivity.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pipe crusher market is valued at US$ 817.64 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for pipe crushers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 1.34 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at a 4.2% CAGR through 2033.

India’s pipe crusher market is set to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Increasing number of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, as well as growing usage of horizontal drilling for oil & gas production, will drive the demand growth for pipe crushers, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Companies manufacturing pipe crushers are forming strategic alliances and partnerships with other industry players to leverage complementary strengths, access new markets, and enhance product offerings. Such collaborations are leading to the development of innovative solutions and expanded market reach.

To become a top provider of mining technology and services globally, FLSmidth purchased TK Mining in September 2022. TK Mining is one of the top providers of complete line solutions for handling materials, mine systems, processing of minerals, and services.

Key Companies

Aceretech Machinery

ELANT

Franklin Miller Inc

Fulcrum Technology

GENIUS MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Net Plasmak

NICETY

Rothenberger

Wiscon Envirotech Inc.

Zhangjiagang Huade Machinery

Key Segments of Pipe Crusher Industry Research

By Type: Shredders Single Shaft Single Motor Double Motor Double Shaft Single Motor Double Motor Granulators

By Rotor Diameter: Up to 400 mm 401 to 600 mm 601 to 800 mm Above 800 mm

By Number of Blades: Up to 15 18 to 24 Above 24

By Main Drive: 20 to 60 HP (15 to 45 KW) 60 to 100 HP (45 to 75 KW) 100 to 150 HP (75 to 110 KW) 150 to 200 HP (110 to 150 KW)

By Capacity: Up to 400 Kg/Hr 401 to 1,200 Kg/Hr 1,201 to 1,600 Kg/Hr Above 1,600 Kg/Hr

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pipe crusher market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (shredders (single shaft (single motor, dual motor), dual shaft (single motor, dual motor)), granulators), rotor diameter (mm) (up to 400 mm, 401 to 600 mm, 601 to 800 mm, above 800 mm), number of blades (up to 15, 18 to 24, above 24), main drive (20 to 60 HP (15 to 45 KW), 60 to 100 HP ( 45 to 75 KW), 100 to 150 HP (75 to 110 KW), 150 to 200 HP (110 to 150 KW)), and capacity (Kg/Hr) (up to 400 kg/hr, 401 to 1,200 kg/hr, 1,201 to 1,600 kg/hr, above 1,600 kg/hr), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Pipe Crusher Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Pipe Crusher sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Pipe Crusher demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Pipe Crusher Market during the forecast period?

