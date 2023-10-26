Growing Manufacturing Industry Drives Demand for Pipe Threader Rental Service

Rockville , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new study by expert analysts at Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Pipe Threader Rental Market is estimated to grow from US$ 607.9 million in 2023 to US$ 882.7 million in 2033 at a rate of 3.8% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 297.0 million.

The growing manufacturing industry drives the demand for pipe threaders in the coming years and is considered one of the major end users of pipe threaders. Pipe threaders are used in a variety of manufacturing applications including water and gas lines, pipeline maintenance, air conditioning system, fire sprinkler systems, and others.

Key Segments of Pipe Threader Rental Industry Research Report

By Type By Dies Type By End Use By Pipe Size Hand-operated

Power-operated Taper dies

Plug dies

Bottom dies Construction

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Plumbing

Water and Wastewater Management,

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Others Small-Sized (up to 2 inches)

Medium-Sized (2 inches to 6 inches)

Large-Sized (6 inches and above)

The manufacturing industry produces a variety of pipe products. As the manufacturing industry grows it requires more pipes to be threaded. Thus, equipment rental services offer an accessible and convenient option for customers, providing them with specialized tools without the need for purchasing.

There are a number of factors that are driving the demand for pipe threaders in the manufacturing industry such as increased accurate pipe threading, fastening the process, and others. Piper threaders are expensive, especially for small or medium-scale manufacturing industries. Renting a pipe threader is a more cost-effective option, especially for businesses that don’t need to use a pipe threader on a regular basis.

Manufacturing industries are constantly evolving and the pipe threader is more advanced. Renting a pipe threader gives businesses access to the latest technology without having to purchase it outright creating growth opportunities for the pipe threader service providers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for pipe threader rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period In 2018, the pipe threader rental market had a valuation of US$ 131.0 million

Historic growth of the Russian pipe threader rental market was 2.9% between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 By end use, the oil & gas is estimated to account for a market share of 33.0% in 2023

in 2023 Power operated type is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to account for a market share of 68.3% in 2023

“Application in Oil and Gas Industry Drives Pipe Threader Rental Market in coming years” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent market players include A-Plant, Herc Rentals, HSS Hire, Sunbelt Rentals, The Home Depot Rental, and United Rentals

Rental service providers regularly update their equipment to ensure optimal performance and customer satisfaction. The rental service maintained high-quality pipe threaders and focus on prompt delivery and pick-up, and thorough equipment explanations.

Further, rental companies always maintain a strong online presence through a user-friendly website and an online booking platform. Rental service providers allow customers to conveniently browse equipment options, check availability, and book rentals online.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 882.7 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures



The United States is expected to witness a surge in the demand for pipe threader rentals in the coming years. This upswing can be attributed to the expanding construction sector’s need for efficient and cost-effective pipe threading solutions. As the construction industry continues its upward trajectory, the requirement for pipe threaders in various applications, including plumbing, HVAC, and fire protection, is also on the rise.

Opting for rental services offers several advantages, including freedom from maintenance costs and the avoidance of substantial upfront investments. Additionally, it streamlines transport logistics and maximizes equipment utilization rates. Rental services also provide valuable expert training on equipment operation, further bolstering their appeal within the construction industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pipe threader rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (hand-operated and power operated), dies type (taper, plug, and bottom), pipe size ( Small-Sized (up to 2 inches), medium-sized (2 inches to 6 inches), and large-sized (6 inches and above)), and end use (construction, Oil and Gas, manufacturing, plumbing, water and wastewater management, power generation, chemical processing, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

