New Joint Solution Extends Returns Management across Sales Channels, Fulfillment Providers, and ERPs

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pipe17 Inc., a solution provider that helps ecommerce businesses optimize their omnichannel order operations, today announced a partnership with Loop Returns, the leading returns management platform. The partnership gives omnichannel merchants and brands the ability to extend Loop Returns so that it works seamlessly across multiple selling and fulfillment channels as well as back office Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

Pipe17 + Loop Returns = Frictionless Omnichannel Returns

Handling customer returns efficiently contributes to a holistic, positive customer experience and repeat purchases, but is often seen as a significant cost center for the business. Loop Returns provides powerful SaaS capabilities that help merchants automate and manage their post-purchase experiences. Yet as brands add additional selling and fulfillment channels to drive greater growth and reduce costs, new challenges can arise. Without the automation required, runaway costs associated with restocking, human error, and overall returns handling will break the business.

With this new joint solution, more than 2,200 Shopify merchants that leverage Loop Returns to operationalize return and exchange processes can now easily connect Pipe17 and begin realizing benefits. The partnership seamlessly extends Loop Returns’ powerful capabilities to additional selling and fulfillment channels while keeping Loop synchronized with back office ERPs such as NetSuite and Acumatica.

What’s more, Pipe17’s merchant and 3PL customers can now quickly activate Loop Returns and incorporate its best-in-class return management capabilities into their own omnichannel order operations.

The combined solution helps merchants and brands to keep their post-purchase experience running touchless and error free, offer smarter returns experiences, optimize cost controls, and protect against return fraud, among other benefits.

“A poor return experience can have a major impact on a seller’s bottom line,” explains Mo Ashfar, CEO of Pipe17. “One study showed that more than half of consumers will stop working with a retailer after a bad return experience. Our partnership with Loop ensures that omnichannel sellers can provide a frictionless returns experience that will spur conversion and boost sales – at the lowest possible cost.”

“Enabling a seamless post-purchase experience for our merchants and their customers is our top priority at Loop,” said Tasha Reasor, SVP of Marketing at Loop Returns. “Through our partnership with Pipe17 we are able to offer our merchants a quick and easy solution for connecting their 3PLs, WMS, ERP, and other applications with Loop.”

Operationalizing Omnichannel Ecommerce

The solution seamlessly connects Loop with Pipe17’s Omnichannel Order Hub , which provides fine grained visibility and control of order and inventory flow across more than 100 selling channels, 3PLs, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and ERPs (view the full list of Pipe17 connectors ).

To support the partnership, Pipe17 has built a no code Loop connector that provides the following capabilities:

A complete solution with fast set up time. No code or systems integrators required.

Auto synchronization of returns generated by Loop to an ERP like NetSuite or Acumatica Create Return Merchandise Authorizations (RMAs) in the ERP system when a return is initiated in Loop Close RMAs in the ERP based on crediting policy Reconcile financials with whole order and individual line item crediting

Automated fulfillment center returns processing

Create an Advance Shipment Notice (ASN) or RMA in the fulfillment center’s WMS when a return is initiated in Loop Update the status of returns in Loop or the ERP based on the connected ASN or RMA in the fulfillment center Pick up receipts from fulfillment and close the return in Loop (or the ERP) with support for partial receipts



Solution Access

The new connector is available now on Pipe17’s Connector Catalog . Interested sellers are encouraged to get in touch with Pipe17 today to start automating their backend Loop returns workflows.

Merchants and brands are plagued by manual processes and siloed channels that swell operational costs and erode margins. Pipe17 partners with innovative ecommerce solution providers to make omnichannel order operations easier and more profitable for their mutual customers. Pipe17 and its partner network provide smart solutions that fix complex omnichannel order routing problems and ensure customer success. Pipe17 partners include selling channels, fulfillment service providers, back office applications, ecommerce technology, and implementation firms.

About Loop Returns

Loop Returns is the post-purchase platform that enables Shopify’s merchants to transform returns into exchanges. Loop helps over 2,200 brands increase customer loyalty, retain more revenue, and lower reverse logistics costs. Through innovative features like Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, and Bonus Credit, Loop has helped merchants retain more than $900 million in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com .

About Pipe17 Inc.

Pipe17 Inc. provides Ecommerce Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fast and easy way to make omnichannel order flows touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order ops solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com .

Media Contact:

Evan Neville

Walker Sands for Loop

loop@walkersands.com