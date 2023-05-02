Veteran HR leader joins low-code automation solutions company to oversee global HR efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pipefy , the global industry leader in low-code automation solutions, today announced that veteran human resources professional Daniela Catalan was named Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). In this role, Catalan will focus on leading human resources for the company’s more than 500 employees worldwide, with locations in Brazil, United States and Latin America (Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru).

Catalan, a senior human resources leader with 27 years of experience, will report to Pipefy’s Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Alionço. Prior to joining Pipefy, Catalan served as head of People and Place for Amaro, a Retail Tech company with an omni-channel ecosystem for lifestyle products. Before that, she was CHRO at Mandaê, a tech logistic startup company in São Paulo, Brazil that was acquired by Nuvemshop, the e-commerce leader platform in LATAM, where she actively participated in the M&A process. Before that she also worked for major organizations as Scansource, Travelers and ABInbev.

“Daniela’s human resources leadership is unparalleled and I’m excited to welcome her to Pipefy as CHRO as we embark on this next phase of growth,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy. “I look forward to Daniela’s contributions to enhancing Pipefy’s high-performance culture, leveraging her superior ability to lead people, prepare and motivate global teams.”

“As a company that helps HR professionals deliver exceptional employee experiences with its workflow automation solution, it is especially exciting to join Pipefy because it understands and values the role of HR,” said Daniela Catalan. “I look forward to leading the HR efforts for Pipefy’s incredible global team.”

The Pipefy workflow solution for HR gives employees, candidates, and new hires the best HR experience possible. Pipefy helps teams focus on people – not processes – by simplifying workflows and unburdening teams from repetitive tasks.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its workflow automation and low-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve stack extensibility and process excellence for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America in November, 2022.