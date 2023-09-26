Pipefy AI Recognized for Industry Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pipefy , the global industry leader in no-code process automation, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Pipefy AI as a recipient of a 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award.

Pipefy AI is a first-of-its-kind technology that combines artificial intelligence with Pipefy’s no-code process management and automation platform. Harnessing the power of OpenAI and GPT-4 to enhance data analysis and help teams model and optimize any type of process, Pipefy AI delivers crucial data insights and accelerates the speed at which processes can be built.

“We are thrilled that Pipefy AI was selected as a Future of Work Product of the Year by TMC, further validating its innovation and the benefits it delivers to business users,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy. “In a matter of seconds, Pipefy AI can help business leaders and their teams detect trends, uncover root causes, and automate their processes, easier and faster than ever before.”

According to Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC, “I am honored to recognize Pipefy with a 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation. In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Pipefy AI has proven to be among the best solutions across the diverse range of FoW offerings.”

The winners of the 2023 Future of Work Product of the Year will be featured on TMCnet. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com .

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the no-code process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations, and more. Through its workflow automation and no-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and process excellence for every team in every department. Headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil and San Francisco, Pipefy is used worldwide by leading enterprises such as Visa, IBM, Volvo, Santander, and Kraft Heinz.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC. Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

