SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pipefy , the global industry leader in business process automation (BPA), reported that customer support teams deployed the most automations (48%), followed by finance/procurement teams (26.7%) and IT teams (10.4%). The Pipefy 2024 Automation Trends Report tracks process automation by team and use case, and includes data on 10.8 billion discrete automations by Pipefy customers worldwide, in diverse industries.

Process and workflow automation is increasingly helping business and IT teams to spur business growth and contain costs by driving new efficiency gains and reducing manual work and errors.

For customer support teams, the Automation Trends Report revealed the top uses for automations:

*59.5% support requests

*21.5% customer onboarding

*15.6% CSAT surveys

*3.5% product feedback

For finance and procurement teams, the most frequently automated processes included:

*38.4% accounts payable

*21.5% purchasing processes

*14.6% procurement

Automations deployed by IT teams included:

*63.5% business line processes

*21.2% project sprints

*13.3% IT service desk

*1.9% IT onboarding

“This report illustrates the wide variety of teams that depend on automation today, as well as the range of processes and workflows that benefit from automation,” says Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy. “It also highlights the role no-code automation can play in conserving IT resources and giving business teams more autonomy.”

The report also includes insights from Pipefy’s recent survey of IT leaders on their use of automation tools, as well as the efficiency gains and benefits they anticipate from the fusion of process automation with artificial intelligence.

