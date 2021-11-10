Pipefy’s Sandra Denton Recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021

VP of Channels and Alliances awarded by The Software Report for excellence among women in tech

Sandra Denton Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Pipefy, awarded a Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS award from The Software Report

San Francisco, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pipefy, the low-code workflow management software platform that transforms the way teams work, today announced that Sandra Denton, Vice President of Channels and Alliances, has been listed as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 by The Software Report. These female leaders were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry.

Of the recognition, Denton said, “I am humbled to be in the company of women who validated their success by building more tables through and with their Channels.” According to The Software Report, this year’s awardees have made a definitive and lasting impact on their organizations, from spearheading cloud adoption pushes to espousing diversity in the workplace to driving overall company growth. The COVID-19 era has compelled many businesses to accelerate their adoption and roll-out of cloud-based software solutions, and these women have enabled their companies to meet the challenge presented by this surge in demand.

Denton, a former executive at Nlyte Software and IBM, joined Pipefy in January 2021. In her role, Denton leads the company’s Channels and Alliance Partnership strategy and programs. Denton brings to Pipefy more than 20 years of senior leadership and partner management experience in the IT and telecom industry with a strong record of building and driving business through and with partners. Honored four years in CRN’s “100 Women of the Channel” and a member of the female-led organization, Chief, Denton previously held channel and alliance management positions at Nlyte Software, IBM/Softek Storage Solutions, EMC/SMARTS, and Accenture.

The announcement comes on the heels of the company announcing $75M Series C funding led by SoftBank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint eventures and others. Pipefy’s new capital will significantly accelerate its global expansion. Job prospects can review current openings on Pipefy’s Careers page.

