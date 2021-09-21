Pittcon Announces Keynote Lecture

Utrecht University Professor Albert J. R. Heck to Present

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pittcon is honored to announce Professor Albert J. R. Heck as the 2022 Wallace H. Coulter Lecturer. The 2022 Coulter Lecture is entitled New Horizons in Mass Spectrometry: Sizing and Counting Particles by Native Mass Spectrometry. The topic illustrates the broad impact of native mass spectrometry on various disciplines within the life sciences – a general theme of increased relevance in this age of epidemiologic concern.

Albert J. R. Heck is Distinguished Faculty Professor at the Science Faculty of Utrecht University (the Netherlands). His research focuses on the development and applications of mass spectrometry-based proteomics and structural biology. Heck introduced innovative proteomics technologies for phospho-enrichment, the use of stable-isotope-labeling, the use of alternative proteases, and hybrid peptide- and protein-centric fragmentation techniques. Heck is also known for his expertise in structural biology and glycoproteomics, and is considered a pioneer in native- and cross-linking mass spectrometry.

Heck has been coordinating several national and European Union-funded large-scale proteomics facilities, such as the Netherlands Proteomics Center and Prime-XS. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Field and Franklin Award (ACS), The Thomson Medal (IMSF), the Krebs Medal (FEBS), and Spinoza Award (NWO). He is a member of EMBO and the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences and Arts.

A distinct facet of Pittcon’s annual conference, the Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award recognizes an outstanding scientist who has demonstrated a lifetime commitment to science, having made important contributions with a significant impact on scientific education, practice, and/or research within the field of laboratory science. The 2022 Wallace H. Coulter Lecture is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, taking place at the Sidney Marcus Auditorium in the Georgia World Congress Center during the annual installment of the Pittcon conference and exposition. Details may be found at pittcon.org/technical-program/wallace-coulter-lecture.

Pittcon is a dynamic, transnational exposition and comprehensive technical conference, a venue for presenting the latest advances in research and scientific instrumentation, and a platform for continuing education and science-enhancing opportunity. Our aim is to advance scientific endeavor through collaboration, bringing together a world of knowledge to impact, enrich, and inspire the future of science. Pittcon is a catalyst for the exchange of information, a showcase of the latest advances in laboratory science, and a venue for international connectivity. Over 90% of Pittcon’s annual net profit funds scientific grants, education, laboratory improvements, and outreach. pittcon.org

