Pivot Bio Completes State-of-the-Art Lab and Offices

BERKELEY, CA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

General contractor MAI Construction managed the extensive project

BERKELEY, CA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pivot Bio recently completed a major expansion of its Berkeley, Cal., lab and offices to support its accelerated growth plans, advance the company’s science, and deliver its nitrogen-producing microbial products to U.S. farmers faster. MAI Construction, based in San Jose, Cal., served as the general contractor to create this state-of-the art facility.

“With the technical expertise of our partners at MAI, we created a best-in-class facility that will put Pivot Bio at the forefront of a growing bioeconomy,” said Karsten Temme, Ph.D., Pivot Bio CEO and co-founder. “The renovated and expanded space supports our team to do their best work in the best possible environment as we strive to develop regenerative agriculture solutions to help farmers and improve the health of our planet.”

The project was a complete interior demolition of the office space with a build out of all new labs, office space and conference rooms. In addition, interior and exterior building improvements were made including a seismic upgrade and utility upgrades/replacements.

“MAI Construction’s approach to projects is to ensure success through collaboration, integrating our client’s goals into our planning and delivery,” said Mike Mairose, President of MAI Construction. “With decades of experience in laboratory and biotech expansion work throughout the Bay Area, when an opportunity arose to partner with Pivot Bio on their Berkeley lab and office tenant improvement, our team was thrilled to apply our knowledge and expertise to their project. MAI works with our clients to build a strong partnership, and it’s been an exciting experience bringing Pivot Bio’s vision to life.”

Pivot Bio has expanded its footprint since 2019, when the company opened added high-quality greenhouse space in Hayward, Cal.; an office and product development lab at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis; and a sales office in the Iowa State University Research Park, Ames, Iowa.

More details about the project from MAI Construction and to download images, click here.

About Pivot Bio:

At Pivot Bio, we believe in meeting the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. Our unparalleled understanding of the crop microbiome will help create a future with cleaner water and air. We are dedicated to providing farmers with solutions so they can grow high-quality, environmentally-responsible and sustainably-focused crops that help feed families worldwide. For more information, visit www.pivotbio.com and follow @pivotbio on Twitter.

Pivot Bio, PROVEN and RETURN are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Pivot Bio in the United States and/or other countries. 

About MAI Construction, Inc.

MAI Construction, Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the complex needs of commercial construction projects within the Life Science, Office, Technology, and Education markets. Specializing in high end, fast track, and phased tenant improvements, their clients can be assured of a successful project, financially and per schedule. Their dedicated and experienced project team takes pride in knowing every detail from conception to completion. For more information, please visit http://maiconst.com/.

CONTACT: Tracy Willits
Pivot Bio
515-202-7714
[email protected]

Vickie Banti
MAI Construction, Inc.
408-639-1049
[email protected]

