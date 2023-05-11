Cadi Jones joins as Managing Director in EMEA and Poppy Hill will be Managing Director in APAC, both helping to drive growth of YouTube and CTV contextual solutions worldwide

BOSTON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixability, (www.pixability.com), a leader in AI-driven contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance on YouTube and other leading CTV platforms, today announced that it would add two key executives to its leadership team. Cadi Jones joins as Managing Director in EMEA and Poppy Hill will be Managing Director in APAC. The additions of Jones and Hill come at a time of rapid international growth for the company. Both are well respected and proven ad industry leaders in their respective regions who bring deep experience delivering advertiser success across video, CTV and TV.

Jones comes to Pixability after a career in leadership positions at top ad technology companies, including, most recently, Qmee (acquired last year by Kantar), where she was Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Qmee, she spent more than three years at ad tech software company Beeswax, which was acquired by Comcast’s online video ad business Freewheel. Earlier in her career she was responsible for growth initiatives at both Clear Channel International and Yahoo!

“YouTube has 47M viewers in the UK and over 260M viewers across Europe and is now arguably the most critical platform for global brands trying to reach the right audiences,” said Jones. “Pixability is one of the most forward-thinking businesses in the industry, providing brands and their agencies with the most innovative technology to access audiences on YouTube in a contextually relevant and safe manner. Additionally, as CTV becomes an increasingly important platform in Europe, Pixability is at the forefront of bringing campaigns together across CTV and YouTube to ensure TV budgets are deployed as cost efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Hill comes to Pixability after a similarly impressive career at leading ad tech companies, most recently holding senior roles at OpenSlate, as the Managing Director of APAC, and DoubleVerify as the Sr. Group Director, Integrated Solutions APAC. Prior to that she held roles as the Head of Programmatic at InMobi Exchange ANZ and Network Ten’s CTV platform 10play.

“I’m thrilled to join Pixability at this time when advertisers in APAC are looking for privacy-first, personalized contextual ad solutions on YouTube and CTV,” said Hill. “Pixability’s deep AI-driven solutions deliver not just suitable streaming inventory, but also improved performance for advertisers, matching the right ads with the right context and audience. The old way of buying YouTube is just not relevant anymore and we’re already seeing buyers across the region embrace Pixability’s innovation and forward-looking approach.”

“Cadi and Poppy are experienced leaders with deep understanding of the challenges advertisers in their markets face relative to brand suitability, wasted impressions, and transparency,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “As demand for our unique YouTube/CTV technology and data solutions continues to grow globally, this is a perfect time for us to bring on board such impressive executives to help scale our presence and get closer to our customers in key regions.”

About Pixability

Pixability is a technology and data company that empowers the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of video advertising on YouTube, YouTube CTV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Hulu. The company’s industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, DoubleVerify, Oracle Data Cloud’s Moat Measurement, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including Dentsu, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, and brands such as Swatch, KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

alex@siliconalley-media