Amazon Fire TV devices extend lead in EMEA with +20% quarter-over-quarter SOV increase, according to Pixalate’s data

LONDON, UK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 CTV Device Global Market Share Report . In this report, Pixalate’s research offers an in-depth analysis of CTV devices across significant global regions, including North America, Latin America (LATAM), and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Pixalate’s Global Q4 2023 CTV Device Market Share Report analyzes global data to break down the top CTV devices in each region by quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each region during a quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Key Findings:

Roku’s SOV in North America reaches 55%, consolidating its lead in the region for two consecutive years SOV for Amazon Fire TV (11%), Apple TV (11%), and Samsung (9%)

reaches 55%, consolidating its lead in the region for two consecutive years Roku devices lead in LATAM SOV increased from an average monthly SOV of 17% in 2022 to 34% in 2023, reaching the highest value in Q4 2023 with 44%

Amazon Fire TV devices grow in EMEA , increasing their lead in the region SOV increased from 25 % in Q3 2023 to 30% in Q4 2023; Followed by Samsung ( 24 %) and Roku ( 23 %)

