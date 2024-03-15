Research reveals Roku app Wild World Animal TV (47%) and Apple TV app WMAR 2 News Baltimore (50%) were the CTV apps with the highest levels of IVT, inclusive of ad fraud, in February 2024

LONDON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the February 2024 CTV Apps IVT Report for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV . The series reveals which CTV apps appear to be most impacted by invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, as measured by Pixalate.

In February 2024, Pixalate analyzed over 93,000 downloadable apps across all CTV platforms, along with over two billion global open programmatic advertising impressions.

The reports highlight the five most common types of IVT that Pixalate observed across all four CTV app platforms during the study period, which are as follows:

Display Impression Fraud (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*): Involves impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

(Sophisticated Outlier Activity*): Involves impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Video Impression Fraud (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*): Video ad impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

(Sophisticated Outlier Activity*): Video ad impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Masked IP (Manipulation/Falsification of Location Related Attributes*): Involves video ad impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

(Manipulation/Falsification of Location Related Attributes*): Involves video ad impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Device ID Stuffing (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*, User Attribute Manipulation*, False Representation*): Activity from a device connected to the internet via a statistically significant inflated number of different IP Addresses.

(Sophisticated Outlier Activity*, User Attribute Manipulation*, False Representation*): Activity from a device connected to the internet via a statistically significant inflated number of different IP Addresses. Data Center (Known Data-Center Traffic*): The User’s IP has a match in the Pixalate known Datacenter list.

*( ) denotes IVT detection method per Media Rating Council (MRC) Invalid Traffic Guidelines .

Pixalate excluded spoofing from this report, as spoofing requires different tactics to prevent it (e.g., blocking an app highly impacted by spoofing could lead to blocking apps with real traffic attractive to buyers). See our CTV App Spoofing series for a list of apps most impacted by the spoofing IVT type.

Learn more about Pixalate’s reported IVT types in our Knowledge Base .

Download the full lists to see the top 10 CTV apps impacted by IVT in February 2024:

Samsung Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Roku

Buyers or ad platforms can use these lists to review the traffic on each platform they have transacted on and dive deeper into the levels and types of IVT they may have seen. Learn more about the best overall CTV apps for open programmatic advertising in our Publisher Trust Index .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this post, and the Apps with the Highest IVT Reports (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

Attachment

