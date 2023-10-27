Research reveals sports apps MLB (28%) and Fox Sports (12%) were among the Apple TV apps with the highest levels of IVT, inclusive of ad fraud, in August 2023

Top CTV Apps Impacted by IVT – August 2023 The following are the apps most impacted by IVT across Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV platforms for August 2023

London, UK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the August 2023 CTV Apps IVT Report for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV. The series reveals which CTV apps appear to be most impacted by Invalid Traffic (IVT, including Ad Fraud), based on traffic Pixalate has observed in that period.

In order to provide insights for this CTV App IVT series – including specific reports for Roku apps, Amazon Fire TV apps, Apple tvOS and Samsung Smart TV apps – Pixalate conducted a thorough review of over 10 Billion global open programmatic advertising transactions across almost 50k CTV apps in August 2023.

The 5 most common IVT types we see across all these apps were:

Display Impression Fraud (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*): Impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

(Sophisticated Outlier Activity*): Video ad impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

(Manipulation/Falsification of Location Related Attributes*): The IP of a user does not match the IP and the associated ISP reported in the advertising transaction.

(Sophisticated Outlier Activity*, User Attribute Manipulation*, False Representation*): Activity from a device that has connected to the internet via a statistically significant inflated number of different IP Addresses.

(Known Data-Center Traffic*): The User's IP has a match in the Pixalate known Datacenter list.

*( ) denotes IVT detection method per Media Rating Council (MRC) Invalid Traffic Guidelines.

Pixalate excluded spoofing from this report, as spoofing requires different prevention tactics. (Blocking an app highly impacted by spoofing could lead to blocking apps that have real traffic that is attractive to buyers.) See our CTV App Spoofing series for a list of apps most impacted by the spoofing IVT type specifically. Learn more about Pixalate’s reported IVT types in our Knowledge Base.

Download the full lists to see the top 10 CTV apps impacted by IVT in August 2023:

Samsung Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Roku

These lists can be used by buyers or ad platforms to review the traffic on each platform they have transacted on, and dive deeper into the levels and types of IVT they may have seen. You can also learn more about the best overall CTV apps for open programmatic advertising in our Publisher Trust Index.

Disclaimer

The content of this post, and the Apps with the Highest IVT Reports (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

