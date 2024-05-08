Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 94,000 CTV apps (including delisted apps) and nearly 6 billion open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024 to compile the research in this series; Global estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend up +2% YoY, but APAC (+43% YoY) and LATAM (+60%) regions saw rapid growth

LONDON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report. In addition to the Global report, Pixalate also released North America , APAC , EMEA , and LATAM versions of the report.

The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic CTV advertising across North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) between January 2024 and March 2024.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 94,000 CTV apps (including delisted apps) and nearly 6 billion open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024 to compile the research in this series. Market share of voice (SOV) is determined by calculating the percentage of open programmatic ads sold that are associated with specific device types within each region, as measured by Pixalate.

Q1 2024 Key Findings:

$4.4 billion in estimated global open programmatic CTV ad spend, a + 2% YoY growth , but down from $6.5 billion in Q4 2023

in estimated global open programmatic CTV ad spend, a , but down from $6.5 billion in Q4 2023 A 12% Invalid traffic (IVT) rate was measured in global open programmatic CTV, down from 21% in Q1 2023; 12% is the lowest global CTV IVT rate measured by Pixalate since Q3 2022

(IVT) rate was measured in global open programmatic CTV, down from 21% in Q1 2023; 12% is the measured by Pixalate Roku maintains the highest global device market share (48%) Apple TV gained + 54% YoY device market share and now ranks third overall (10%)

maintains the highest global device market share (48%) APAC region saw a +43% YoY increase in estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend, while LATAM saw a +60% increase

region saw a +43% YoY increase in estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend, while saw a +60% increase EMEA traffic had the highest rate of ad fraud and IVT (30%), followed by APAC (29%)

traffic had the highest rate of ad fraud and IVT (30%), followed by APAC (29%) Hulu grossed an estimated $419M in open programmatic ad revenue in North America, ranking first among the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV app stores

What’s in the Reports

Pixalate’s Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports are a source of information for advertisers and media companies who want to understand the current state of the CTV ad landscape.

The report covers various aspects such as CTV ad spend trends by global region, CTV device market share trends, invalid traffic trends (IVT, including ad fraud). It offers insights into app store trends for popular CTV platforms such as Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV app store insights, along with CTV operating system trends.

Download the Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports

Global

North America

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

