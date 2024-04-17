Research finds “Masked IP” IVT impacted the most distinct apps on the Google Play and Apple App Stores in EMEA (89k), APAC (87k), LATAM (54k) regions

Most Common Mobile In-App IVT Types on Apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Q1 2024 Most Common Mobile In-App IVT Types: Q1 2024

LONDON, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Global List of Most Common Invalid Traffic (IVT) and Ad Fraud Types on apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Pixalate also released region-specific versions for North America, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM.

The report details invalid traffic (IVT) within apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, including the number of distinct apps impacted. Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 91 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across 471k+ mapped mobile apps in Q1 2024. IVT types are rated most common according to the share of invalid traffic within each mobile app store.

Global Most Common Mobile In-App IVT Types

Display Impression Fraud is the most common type of mobile in-app IVT Globally on both the Apple App Store (28% of all IVT) and Google Play Store (33%) Also in North America among both Google Play Store (30%) and Apple Apps Store (26%) Also in APAC among both Google Play Store (26%) and Apple App Store (28%) Also in in EMEA among both Google Play Store (45%) and Apple App Store (37%) Also in LATAM among apps in the Google Play Store (42%)

Masked IP is the second most common mobile in-app IVT type Globally on both app stores (14% Apple, 10% Google)

“Display Impression Fraud” refers to impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate, per Pixalate’s analysis. “Masked IP” refers to impressions in which the IP of a user does not match the IP and the associated ISP reported in the advertising transaction.

Download the full report to see more common mobile in-app IVT types Globally.

Download All Global Reports for Most Common Mobile In-App IVT Types:

Global

North America

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and Connected TV (CTV). All of Pixalate’s MRC accredited measurement areas can be found here .

For more information on IVT types, visit Pixalate’s IVT knowledge base .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators,

data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Mobile’s Most Common IVT Types by Region Reports, reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

Attachment

Most Common Mobile In-App IVT Types on Apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Q1 2024

CONTACT: Nina Talcott Pixalate Inc. [email protected]