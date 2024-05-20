Keenkale, Appodeal earn spots in Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Global Mobile Seller Trust Index; OpenX has maintained a top-five position for five years, according to Pixalate’s research

LONDON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Mobile Seller Trust Index , the comprehensive global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on mobile apps available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes (STIs) are the worldwide programmatic advertising quality ratings standards. The Indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. Mobile STI rankings are based on a variety of seller factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), reach, transparency, and more.

The Top Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) for Global Programmatic Advertising Across Mobile Apps in Q1 2024

OpenX — Final Score: 94 (A) Admixer — Final Score: 89 (A) IronSource — Final Score: 89 (A) Keenkale — Final Score: 89 (A) Appodeal — Final Score: 88 (A)

OpenX has ranked in the top five for five consecutive years (dating back to Q1 2019).

Pixalate’s other Indexes include the CTV Seller Trust Index for global Connected TV (CTV) advertising and the Global Seller Trust Index for U.S. and International seller quality ratings based on desktop and mobile web advertising. See the full suite of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the “Indexes”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate’s opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

