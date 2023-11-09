Report reveals $5.3B in estimated global open programmatic CTV ad spend in Q3’23 as invalid traffic (IVT) rates – inclusive of ad fraud – dropped to 15%

Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends – Q3 2023 The report provides a deep dive into open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, an update on CTV device market share, the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores, and a look at invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace from July through September 2023.

London, UK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic CTV advertising from July through September 2023.

The report provides a deep dive into open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, an update on CTV device market share, the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores, and a look at invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report

All takeaways are based on Pixalate’s data and estimates.

Estimated global open programmatic CTV advertising spend eclipses $5.3 billion in Q3 2023 – up +47% since Q3 2021 The North American CTV ad marketplace is up +45% since Q3 2021 EMEA saw +35% increase in open programmatic CTV ad spend since Q3 2021 LATAM CTV spend rises +81% over the last two years APAC CTV ad spend has hovered around the same area since Q3 2021, +/- 20%

in Q3 2023 – up since Q3 2021 15% invalid traffic (IVT) rate in global open programmatic CTV in Q3 2023, the lowest mark in over two years

rate in global open programmatic CTV in Q3 2023, the lowest mark in over two years Roku had 51% estimated global CTV device market share in Q3 2023, its strongest quarter since Q1 2020 Due to a -20% YTD market share decline , Samsung devices had their lowest market share since Q3 2019

had 51% estimated global CTV device market share in Q3 2023, its strongest quarter since Q1 2020 +39% YTD market share increase for Apple tvOS amongst CTV operating systems; Tizen (17%) second in OS market share, followed by Android (15%)

Hulu was the top grossing CTV app for open programmatic advertising across Roku, Fire TV, and Samsung in N. America in Q3 2023

What’s inside the report:

Pixalate’s Q3 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report includes:

CTV ad spend trends by global region

CTV device market share trends

Invalid Traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) trends

Roku Channel Store, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV app store insights

CTV operating system trends

Download a free copy of the report here: Q3 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “‘Fraud’ is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

Attachment

Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends – Q3 2023

CONTACT: Emily Rollman Pixalate Inc. erollman@pixalate.com