LONDON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on CTV devices including Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Vizio, Xiaomi, and more.

To compile the research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 3 billion open programmatic CTV ad impressions in Q4 2023. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across CTV devices by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files.

Key Findings:

IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on CTV

In Q4 2023, the global CTV IVT rate was 17% (down from 18% in Q4 2022) Estimated $1.1 billion in global CTV open programmatic ad spend lost to IVT in Q4 2023, based on Pixalate’s estimate of $6.5 billion in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the quarter

CTV IVT rate was (down from 18% in Q4 2022) Traffic from EMEA reported the highest CTV IVT rate at 42%

reported the highest CTV IVT rate at UK-based traffic on CTV apps had the highest IVT rate worldwide at 49%

traffic on CTV apps had the highest IVT rate worldwide at Amazon Fire TV devices had a 30% IVT rate Roku and Apple TV had a 14% IVT rate Samsung device had the lowest IVT rate among leading CTV devices (11%)

devices had a IVT rate Amazon Fire TV apps in the “Video-Sharing” category had an IVT rate of 40%

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

