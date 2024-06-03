In April 2024 rankings, spotify.com ranks No. 1 in North America and Latin America, independent.co.uk ranks No. 1 in EMEA, and ameblo.jp ranks No. 1 in APAC; yahoo.com ranks in top five across all four regions

LONDON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today launched the world’s first Website Publisher Trust Indexes, a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s websites, designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate uses proprietary algorithms to measure a range of quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Website Publisher Trust Index spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM , including breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.The Website Publisher Trust Index joins Pixalate’s other Publisher Trust Indexes, including the Mobile Publisher Trust Index and CTV Publisher Trust Index.

The 5 rated websites for open programmatic ad inventory quality in April 2024:

North America

spotify.com independent.co.uk nytimes.com yahoo.com newsweek.com

Download the North America Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

independent.co.uk theguardian.com yahoo.com thesun.co.uk aol.com

Download the EMEA Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

ameblo.jp quora.com yahoo.com theguardian.com investopedia.com

Download the APAC Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

Latin America (LATAM)

spotify.com yahoo.com slideshare.net mediafire.com researchgate.net

Download the LATAM Website Publisher Trust Index report here .

“Advertisers, ad platforms, and publishers have utilized the insights from Pixalate’s CTV and Mobile Publisher Trust Indexes to improve traffic quality in the open programmatic ad supply chain,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO at Pixalate. “By introducing the Website Publisher Trust Indexes, Pixalate is bringing these same powerful insights to desktop and mobile website publishers, empowering them to assess quality risks and build a more trustworthy ad ecosystem.” Visit pixalate.com/rankings to see the latest ratings for the top websites, CTV apps, and mobile apps for free.

