LONDON, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the April 2024 CTV Apps IVT Report for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV . The series reveals which CTV apps appear to be most impacted by invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 6k+ downloadable apps across all CTV platforms, along with over 1.6 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions from April 2024, to compile this research.

The reports highlight the five most common types of IVT that Pixalate observed across all four CTV app platforms during the study period, which are as follows:

Display Impression Fraud (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*) : Involves impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

: Involves impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Video Impression Fraud (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*) : Video ad impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

: Video ad impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Masked IP (Manipulation/Falsification of Location Related Attributes*) : Involves video ad impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

: Involves video ad impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Device ID Stuffing (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*, User Attribute Manipulation*, False Representation*) : Activity from a device connected to the internet via a statistically significant inflated number of different IP Addresses.

: Activity from a device connected to the internet via a statistically significant inflated number of different IP Addresses. Data Center (Known Data-Center Traffic*): The User’s IP has a match in the Pixalate known Datacenter list.

*Note: Parenthetical information denotes IVT detection method(s) per Media Rating Council (MRC) Invalid Traffic Guidelines .

Pixalate excluded spoofing from this report, as spoofing requires different tactics to mitigate it (e.g., blocking an app highly impacted by spoofing could lead to blocking apps with real traffic attractive to buyers). See our CTV App Spoofing series for a list of apps most impacted by the spoofing IVT type.

Learn more about Pixalate’s reported IVT types in our Knowledge Base .

Amazon Fire TV Apps With the Highest Rates of IVT – April 2024



1. Cooking Channel GO (28%)

2. Cube Puzzle (24%)

3. British Movies & TV by Fawesome (21%)

4. FXNOW: Watch TV Live & On Demand (19%)

5. NV.TV (17%)

Roku Apps With the Highest Rates of IVT – April 2024



1. WIBW News (13%)

2. USA Network (13%)

3. Extreme Sports (12%)

4. FOX13 Memphis Now (12%)

5. WatchFreeHorrorFlix (12%)

Apple TV Apps With the Highest Rates of IVT – April 2024



1. OXYGEN (24%)

2. FXNOW: Movies, Shows & Live TV (14%)

3. AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies (9%)

4. Denver 7+ Colorado News (9%)

5. Scripps News (8%)

Samsung Smart TV Apps With the Highest Rates of IVT – April 2024



1. Weather4us (11%)

2. FXNOW (6%)

3. Fox News (6%)

4. BET+ (6%)

5. UltraFlix (5%)

Buyers or ad platforms can use these lists to review the traffic on each platform they have transacted on and dive deeper into the levels and types of IVT they may have seen. Learn more about the best overall CTV apps for open programmatic advertising in our Publisher Trust Index .

