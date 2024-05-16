Pixalate’s research reveals that Apple TV apps were the most at risk of CTV app spoofing, with an app spoofing rate of 13%, as measured by Pixalate, followed by Amazon Fire TV apps (9%), Roku apps (6%), and Samsung Smart TV apps (4%)

LONDON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the April 2024 Connected TV (CTV) App Spoofing Reports for Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV , Roku , and Samsung Smart TV .

The reports reveal which CTV apps are most at risk of app spoofing. Malicious actors can use invalid traffic (IVT) techniques, such as app spoofing, to disguise the CTV app traffic source. In this scheme, an app, like a ‘fireplace screensaver,’ might be misrepresented as a popular app, such as “ESPN,” to attract advertisers. (See Pixalate’s ‘Monarch’ CTV ad fraud scheme discovery for an example.)

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 2.8 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions across over 6k CTV apps (including delisted) across the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TV app stores in April 2024 to compile this research.

Global Open Programmatic CTV App Spoofing Data: April 2024

Apple TV : 13%

: 13% Amazon Fire TV : 9%

: 9% Roku : 6%

: 6% Samsung Smart TV: 4%

Top Roku CTV apps at risk of spoofing in April 2024

1. Watch TNT 18%

2. USA Network 50%+

3. CNN 45%

4. NHL 32%

5. YWBD 50%+



Top Amazon Fire TV CTV apps at risk of spoofing in April 2024



1. Watch TNT 48%

2. WSFL News 50%+

3. KGWN News 32%

4. Lifetime 20%

5. Plex: Stream Movies & TV 11%

Top Samsung Smart TV CTV apps at risk of spoofing in April 2024



1. Pluto TV 20%

2. CNN 22%

3. Xumo Play 27%

4. Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV 11%

5. YES Network 35%

Top Apple TV CTV apps at risk of spoofing in April 2024



1. Scripps News 33%

2. ESPN: Live Sports & Scores 25%

3. Atmosphere TV 12%

4. AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies 26%

5. Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 11%

Methodology

For additional background information, including methodology and definitions related to CTV App Spoofing, visit Pixalate’s inaugural CTV App Spoofing Report and view the FAQs there.

Pixalate’s data science team compiled this research through the following steps

Identify “Highly Impacted” CTV apps: On each respective platform, Pixalate identified apps with the highest rate of spoofed traffic (e.g., the percentage of all traffic purporting to come from the app that does not actually come from the app). In the context of this research, “Highly Impacted” apps are those that have an app spoofing rate of 10%+ or thosethat have an app spoofing rate in excess of 90% of other apps on a given platform, whichever rate is lower. The “Highly Impacted” apps are then ranked by volume of spoofed impressions.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this post, and the App Spoofing Report (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this post nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends in the time period studied. Per the MRC , “’Fraud’ is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

