Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 3.5 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 6k CTV apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV to compile the May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Indexes (PTIs), which assess the quality of open programmatic app advertising inventory across CTV platforms by app category, country, and region, including North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC)

LONDON, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV app stores.

Pixalate’s CTV Publishers Trust Index (PTI) report offers advertisers a comprehensive view of the quality of CTV apps that support programmatic advertising. The reports include rankings by geographic region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, app category, and app store. These rankings are based on multiple factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology.

In May 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 3.5 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 6k CTV apps from Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV to compile this research.

Top-Ranked Roku Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

North America: DirecTV

EMEA: ID GO – Watch With Provider

LATAM: Pluto TV – It’s Free TV

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index – Roku report here.

Top-Ranked Amazon Fire TV Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

North America: NewsOn

EMEA: The Archive

APAC: YuppTV

LATAM: Pluto TV – It’s Free TV

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index – Amazon Fire TV report here.

Top-Ranked Apple TV Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

North America: Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies

EMEA: Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live

APAC: Viki: Asian Drama, Movies & TV

LATAM: Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index – Apple TV report here.

Top-Ranked Samsung Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

North America: ESPN

EMEA: Kidoodle.TV

APAC: tvplus

LATAM: Vix: Cine y TV

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index – Samsung Smart TV report here.

Roku CTV Publisher Trust Index

Amazon Fire TV CTV Publisher Trust Index

Apple TV CTV Publisher Trust Index

Samsung Smart TV CTV Publisher Trust Index

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

Per the MRC , “’Fraud’ is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

