LONDON, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy and compliance ad platform, today released the May 2024 Web Publisher Trust Indexes (PTI) for North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM , ranking the top 100 websites for open programmatic ad traffic quality across each region.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity of over 10 billion global open programmatic ad impressions to compile this research. The Website PTI rankings are based on Pixalate’s proprietary technology and methodology, and span rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions, including breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.

The Website PTI is published monthly, along with Pixalate’s other Publisher Trust Indexes, including the Mobile Publisher Trust Index and CTV Publisher Trust Index.

The Top 5 rated websites for open programmatic ad inventory quality in May 2024:

North America

1. spotify.com (unchanged)

2. aol.com (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

3. cnbc.com (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

4. yahoo.com (unchanged)

5. thedailybeast.com (up from its previous rank of No. 6)

Download the North America Website Publisher Trust Index here .

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

1. independent.co.uk (unchanged)

2. telegraph.co.uk (up from its previous rank of No. 7)

3. yahoo.com (unchanged)

4. theguardian.com (down from its previous rank of No. 2)

5. aol.com (unchanged)

Download the EMEA Website Publisher Trust Index here .

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

1. line.me (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

2. spotify.com (was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

3. nature.com was outside of the top 10 in the April 2024 rankings)

4. yahoo.com (down from its previous rank of No. 3)

5. slideshare.net (up from its previous rank of No. 9)

Download the APAC Website Publisher Trust Index here .

Latin America (LATAM)

1. spotify.com (unchanged)

2. yahoo.com (unchanged)

3. researchgate.net (up from its previous rank of No. 5)

4. mediafire.com (unchanged)

5. buzzfeed.com (up from its previous rank of No. 6)

Download the LATAM Website Publisher Trust Index here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on websites, mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC , “‘Fraud’ is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

