Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 3.8 million apps from the Google Play Store including active and delisted apps, from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2024

LONDON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Delisted Mobile Apps Report – Google Play Store , analyzing Q1 2024 delisted apps. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Google or the app developer.

Pixalate’s report analyzes apps delisted from the Google Play Store during the first quarter of 2024. The research focuses on profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings:

Q1 2024 marked the first time that there are more delisted apps (3.77M) than active apps in the Google Play Store (3.27M) since Pixalate's initial Q1 2021 delisted apps research
409k apps delisted in Q1 2024
60% of apps delisted in Q1 2024 were abandoned (not updated in more than 2 years) prior to their removal

than active apps in the since Pixalate’s initial Q1 2021 delisted apps research 60% of apps delisted in Q1 2024 were abandoned (not updated in more than 2 years) prior to their removal

20% (80k) of apps delisted in Q1 2024 had detectable ads.txt files, indicating that they are advertising-enabled apps
627k apps with ads have been delisted since Q1 2022

Over 10.6k "Wallpaper & Screensaver" apps were delisted from Google Play Store in Q1 2024; 61.5k "Wallpaper & Screensaver" apps have been removed since Q1 2023

12.6% (4.1k) of apps registered in Russia were delisted in Q1, 8.7% of apps registered in the U.S. were delisted

of apps registered in Russia were delisted in Q1,



Top 10 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store in Q1 2024:

Here are the top 10 delisted mobile apps in the Google Play Store by number of downloads:

Secure Folder – 1 billion Phone Master–Junk Clean Master – 500 million Voot, Bigg Boss 16, Colors TV – 100 million Helo – Discover, Share & Commu. – 100 million MP3 Downloader – Music Player. – 100 million Samsung Members v1 – 100 million XShare- Transfer & Share files – 100 million Deer Hunter 2018 – 50 million Muslim Muna: Quran Azkar Athan – 50 million Video downloader for FB – 50 million

Apps that violate app store policies, including those without a detected privacy policy, may be delisted from the app stores. However, they can remain on a user’s mobile device, posing potential privacy and security risks. Advertisers who serve ads on such apps may expose themselves to compliance risks even after delisting them.

The delisting of apps is a common practice among app stores to remove low-quality, non-compliant or malicious apps. Google regularly removes such apps from its app stores.



