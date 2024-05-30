New research into 42B+ open programmatic ad transactions reveals an overall 18% click fraud rate across desktop web (26%), mobile web (15%), and mobile in-app (10%) in Q1 2024; Japan had the highest rate of invalid mobile web traffic clicks (43%), U.S. was fourth (15%)

LONDON, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports for desktop web , mobile web , and mobile in-app advertising.

The reports examine how many clicks on open programmatic advertisements were invalid or fraudulent – i.e., flagged for invalid traffic (IVT) – in Q1 2024. Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 42B+ open programmatic transactions across 145+ million mobile and desktop websites, and 425K+ mobile apps to compile the research in this series.

Key Findings

Desktop Web Click Fraud (Q1 2024)

Invalid Click Rate: 26% of global clicks were invalid

of global clicks were invalid Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 64% of invalid clicks were due to click farms and datacenter-based Invalid Traffic (IVT)

of invalid clicks were due to and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Most Targeted Ad Size: 970×250 ad size had the highest click fraud rate ( 59% )

ad size had the highest click fraud rate Countries with Highest Click Fraud Rates: India (45%), UAE (44%), and Japan (42%) experienced the most significant desktop web click fraud

Mobile Web Click Fraud (Q1 2024)

Invalid Click Rate: 15% of global mobile/tablet web clicks were invalid

of global mobile/tablet web clicks were invalid Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 71% of invalid clicks were flagged for click farms and datacenter-based IVT

of invalid clicks were flagged for and IVT Most Targeted Ad Size: 970×250 ad size had the highest click fraud rate ( 50% )

ad size had the highest click fraud rate Country with Highest Click Fraud Rates: Japan had the highest rate of invalid mobile web traffic clicks (43%)

Mobile App Click Fraud (Q1 2024)

Invalid Click Rate: 10% of global mobile app clicks were invalid

of global mobile app clicks were invalid Dominant Type of Click Fraud: Duplicate clicks generated 39% of mobile app invalid clicks

generated of mobile app invalid clicks Most Targeted Ad Size: 728×90 ad size had the highest click fraud rate (28%)

Pixalate has developed a solution to address these hurdles by employing our Click Fraud Detection technology to effectively map clicks to impressions and identify IVT. Our platform enables detection of various IVT types associated with suspicious users, ad creatives, or publishers.

Download a free copy of Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports:

Desktop Web

Mobile Web

Mobile Apps

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmark

Reports for Desktop, Mobile Apps and Web Traffic, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends in the time period studied.

