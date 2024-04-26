Hulu generated over $19 million in estimated open programmatic ad revenue in North America in March 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, according to Pixalate’s research; Pluto TV ranked No. 3 in N. America; Tubi ranked No. 3 in APAC

LONDON, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Report – Amazon Fire TV .

The report includes estimates on top grossing apps in open programmatic advertising from March 2024 by global region including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM). Pixalate also released Apple TV , Roku , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 1.8 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across 6,000 CTV apps from March 2024.

Key Findings: Top Grossing Amazon Fire TV CTV Apps

Hulu generated an estimated $19M in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from N. America in March 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, 9x more than any other app

generated an estimated in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from N. America in March 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, 9x more than any other app Vix generated an estimated $261K in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from LATAM in March 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, 1.3x more than the next top grossing app in LATAM

generated an estimated in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from LATAM in March 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, 1.3x more than the next top grossing app in LATAM The Crossing Dead generated an estimated $607K in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from EMEA in March 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, 6.5x more than the next top grossing app in EMEA

Top Grossing Amazon Fire TV CTV Apps by Region in March 2024

North America

Hulu : $19M estimated open programmatic ad revenue The Crossing Dead : $2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue Pluto TV – It’s Free TV : $2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue

EMEA

The Crossing Dead : $607K estimated open programmatic ad revenue Fawesome – Free Awesome TV & Movies : $93K estimated open programmatic ad revenue GB News : $91K estimated open programmatic ad revenue

APAC

WWE : $74K estimated open programmatic ad revenue HD Video For YouTube : $15K estimated open programmatic ad revenue Tubi – Watch Movies & TV Shows : $12K estimated open programmatic ad revenue

LATAM

VIX: Movies, TV and Sports in Spanish : $261K estimated open programmatic ad revenue The Crossing Dead : $198K estimated open programmatic ad revenue Univision App: Univision & Unimas Free : $49K estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Download a complimentary copy of each report today:

Top Grossing Apps on Samsung Smart TV

Top Grossing Apps on Amazon Fire TV

Top Grossing Apps on Apple TV

Top Grossing Apps on Roku

