Google AdExchange ranks in the top five for both U.S. and non-U.S. Web Seller Trust Indexes

London, UK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2023 Web Seller Trust Indexes, the comprehensive global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold across desktop and mobile web.

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes (STI) are the worldwide standards in programmatic advertising quality ratings. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. Web STI rankings are based on a variety of seller factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), ads.txt transparency, viewability, and more.

Pixalate’s other indexes include the CTV Seller Trust Index for global Connected TV advertising and the Mobile Seller Trust Index for global mobile in-app advertising. See the full suite of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes.

The Top Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) for Programmatic Advertising Across Mobile & Desktop Web in Q3 2023

Here are the top five programmatic sellers of desktop and mobile web advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q3 2023.

U.S.

Yahoo — Final Score: 92 (A) Sovrn — Final Score: 90 (A) Index Exchange — Final Score: 89 (A) Google AdExchange — Final Score: 88 (A) PubMatic – Final Score: 86 (A)

See the full Web Seller Trust Index – U.S. rankings here. 30 SSPs are ranked.

International (non-U.S.)

Yahoo — Final Score: 92 (A) Google AdExchange — Final Score: 92 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 91 (A) Xandr Monetize — Final Score: 87 (A) Sharethrough — Final Score: 84 (B)

See the full Web Seller Trust Index – non-U.S. rankings here. 29 SSPs are ranked.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the “Indexes”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate’s opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

