Pixelworks Display Processing Delivers Superior Visual Performance in TCL PLEX Smartphone

Pixelworks Visual Processor Enhances Video and Gaming Experiences with Superior HDR, Picture Clarity and Adaptability to Lighting Conditions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced that its Iris processor is powering the TCL PLEX smartphone. Announced at IFA in Berlin, the TCL PLEX utilizes a range of Pixelworks’ premium visual features including HDR10, SDR-to-HDR conversion, sharpness and contrast enhancements and auto-adaptive display for diverse lighting conditions. As the world’s second largest TV manufacturer, TCL has collaborated with Pixelworks to bring a market-leading TV experience to the new PLEX smartphone.

The TCL PLEX comes with an FHD+ display that sets the pace for consumer value among mid-range smartphones by leveraging best-in-class HDR10 technology from Pixelworks, enabling a “pocket cinema” viewing experience for the widest selection of streaming content.

The new TCL smartphone is built on a foundation of features leveraging more than 20 years of Pixelworks display and video processing innovation that was previously only available in big screen TVs:

Industry-leading HDR10 Tone Mapping for authentic, cinematic picture quality that exposes up to 1 billion shades of color

for authentic, cinematic picture quality that exposes up to 1 billion shades of color Real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to enable an HDR-like experience across virtually all video and gaming content

to enable an HDR-like experience across virtually all video and gaming content Picture Clarity Enhancements that include local contrast and sharpness enhancements, which expose hidden details to deliver overall superior image quality

that include local contrast and sharpness enhancements, which expose hidden details to deliver overall superior image quality TrueView™ Multi-adaptive Display for optimal viewing across lighting conditions and ambient color tone with modes that are optimized for Day Light View (DLV), Night View and Reading Mode for increased eye comfort

“As a leader in large screen TVs, TCL’s re-entry into the smartphone market was predicated on providing a unique value proposition based upon differentiating features and performance advantages that matter to consumers,” said Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices at Pixelworks. “Pixelworks is proud to partner with TCL to enable the PLEX smartphone’s superior display quality and outstanding visual performance that will bring videos, gaming and photos to life in a highly competitive mobile market.”

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. TrueView is a trademark of Pixelworks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

Investor Contact:

Brett L Perry

Shelton Group

P: 214-272-0070

E: [email protected]