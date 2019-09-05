Breaking News
Home / Top News / Pixelworks Display Processing Delivers Superior Visual Performance in TCL PLEX Smartphone

Pixelworks Display Processing Delivers Superior Visual Performance in TCL PLEX Smartphone

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Pixelworks Visual Processor Enhances Video and Gaming Experiences with Superior HDR, Picture Clarity and Adaptability to Lighting Conditions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced that its Iris processor is powering the TCL PLEX smartphone. Announced at IFA in Berlin, the TCL PLEX utilizes a range of Pixelworks’ premium visual features including HDR10, SDR-to-HDR conversion, sharpness and contrast enhancements and auto-adaptive display for diverse lighting conditions. As the world’s second largest TV manufacturer, TCL has collaborated with Pixelworks to bring a market-leading TV experience to the new PLEX smartphone.

The TCL PLEX comes with an FHD+ display that sets the pace for consumer value among mid-range smartphones by leveraging best-in-class HDR10 technology from Pixelworks, enabling a “pocket cinema” viewing experience for the widest selection of streaming content.

The new TCL smartphone is built on a foundation of features leveraging more than 20 years of Pixelworks display and video processing innovation that was previously only available in big screen TVs:

  • Industry-leading HDR10 Tone Mapping for authentic, cinematic picture quality that exposes up to 1 billion shades of color
  • Real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to enable an HDR-like experience across virtually all video and gaming content
  • Picture Clarity Enhancements that include local contrast and sharpness enhancements, which expose hidden details to deliver overall superior image quality
  • TrueView™ Multi-adaptive Display for optimal viewing across lighting conditions and ambient color tone with modes that are optimized for Day Light View (DLV), Night View and Reading Mode for increased eye comfort

“As a leader in large screen TVs, TCL’s re-entry into the smartphone market was predicated on providing a unique value proposition based upon differentiating features and performance advantages that matter to consumers,” said Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices at Pixelworks. “Pixelworks is proud to partner with TCL to enable the PLEX smartphone’s superior display quality and outstanding visual performance that will bring videos, gaming and photos to life in a highly competitive mobile market.”

About Pixelworks
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. TrueView is a trademark of Pixelworks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

Investor Contact:
Brett L Perry
Shelton Group
P: 214-272-0070
E: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Agnes Toan
Pixelworks, Inc.
E: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.