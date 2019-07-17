PJ SOLOMON Expands Coverage of Highly Fragmented Professional Audiovisual Industry

New York, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

NEW YORK— July 17, 2019 – PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm, is expanding its investment banking coverage of the Professional Audiovisual (AV) industry and dedicating greater resources to serve this dynamic segment of the market.

“A convergence of product trends, healthy corporate and consumer appetite for connectivity, and a fragmented industry will drive increased consolidation as AV companies seek to unlock synergies to better compete in the market and scale their businesses,” said Mark Boidman, Managing Director and Head of PJ SOLOMON’s Media & Tech Services team. “Professional AV represents an attractive M&A market and investment opportunity and is a natural extension of our experience and leadership position in both out of home and in-store media.”

Mr. Boidman is the author of “Times Square Everywhere,” an analysis of how digital and mobile media are changing the media industry. With an eye towards compelling developments fueling interest in the AV sector, he and his team recently authored an article titled “Holography: A Quantum Leap in the Audiovisual Landscape.”

Industry Growth and Opportunity

The AV industry, including product sales and services, is expected to experience rapid growth from $231 billion in 2018 to $325 billion globally in the next five years, according to AVIXA™, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association.

“The industry’s projected growth is impressive given its size,” added Ben Zinder, Director at PJ SOLOMON. “Event production, security and surveillance are among the fastest growing solutions in the industry.”

Industry tailwinds include an increasingly mobile workforce requiring remote communication and conferencing solutions, and a greater emphasis on office and home integration. Other industry growth drivers include product trends that focus on advancement in technology and engaging viewers, including out of home (OOH) media viewers.

PJ SOLOMON’s Media & Tech Services team has long covered the AV industry, most recently serving as exclusive financial advisor to Broadsign in its acquisition of Ayuda Media Systems. It provides investment banking advisory and financing services, including M&A, capital markets, restructuring and financing advisory services to advertising and media services-based businesses, global out of home media, global retail tech / in-store media, and professional AV / event technology companies.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE, a top 10 European and a top 20 global bank. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com.

CONTACT: Scott Paer PJ SOLOMON 2125081697 [email protected]