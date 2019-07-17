Breaking News
Home / Top News / PJ SOLOMON Expands Coverage of Highly Fragmented Professional Audiovisual Industry

PJ SOLOMON Expands Coverage of Highly Fragmented Professional Audiovisual Industry

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

New York, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

NEW YORK— July 17, 2019 – PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm, is expanding its investment banking coverage of the Professional Audiovisual (AV) industry and dedicating greater resources to serve this dynamic segment of the market.

“A convergence of product trends, healthy corporate and consumer appetite for connectivity, and a fragmented industry will drive increased consolidation as AV companies seek to unlock synergies to better compete in the market and scale their businesses,” said Mark Boidman, Managing Director and Head of PJ SOLOMON’s Media & Tech Services team. “Professional AV represents an attractive M&A market and investment opportunity and is a natural extension of our experience and leadership position in both out of home and in-store media.” 

Mr. Boidman is the author of “Times Square Everywhere,” an analysis of how digital and mobile media are changing the media industry. With an eye towards compelling developments fueling interest in the AV sector, he and his team recently authored an article titled “Holography: A Quantum Leap in the Audiovisual Landscape.”

Industry Growth and Opportunity

The AV industry, including product sales and services, is expected to experience rapid growth from $231 billion in 2018 to $325 billion globally in the next five years, according to AVIXA™, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association.

“The industry’s projected growth is impressive given its size,” added Ben Zinder, Director at PJ SOLOMON. “Event production, security and surveillance are among the fastest growing solutions in the industry.”

Industry tailwinds include an increasingly mobile workforce requiring remote communication and conferencing solutions, and a greater emphasis on office and home integration. Other industry growth drivers include product trends that focus on advancement in technology and engaging viewers, including out of home (OOH) media viewers. 

PJ SOLOMON’s Media & Tech Services team has long covered the AV industry, most recently serving as exclusive financial advisor to Broadsign in its acquisition of Ayuda Media Systems.  It provides investment banking advisory and financing services, including M&A, capital markets, restructuring and financing advisory services to advertising and media services-based businesses, global out of home media, global retail tech / in-store media, and professional AV / event technology companies. 

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE, a top 10 European and a top 20 global bank. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com.

 

CONTACT: Scott Paer
PJ SOLOMON
2125081697
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.