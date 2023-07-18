Low-resourced residents to benefit from expanded health and wellness outreach

Check Presentation Holding check left to right is PVCC Board Treasurer James Schmidlin; PVCC board members Kimberly Schmidlin and Andrea Hemphill; PVCC Chairman David Core, with representatives from PVCC, SECU, and SECU Foundation.

PLAIN VIEW, N.C., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plain View Community Coalition (PVCC) recently received a $40,000 grant from SECU Foundation to help further its mission to promote outreach and improve access to health, wellness, and recreation activities for low-resourced youth, adults, and the elderly. PVCC provides oversight for community center facilities, functions, and activities in the school-based community in the Dunn area.

“PVCC was created out of necessity when the local elementary school was relocated. The community center and accompanying board was created to determine a new use and sustainability of the existing building and property,” said David Core, PVCC board chair. “The SECU Foundation grant will allow the board to receive best-in-class consulting for our immediate board and community center structure. The funding also will support the development of a long-term strategic plan to ensure sustainability of the community center and park for generations to come.”

“We are so pleased to support PVCC to further their mission for improved health and wellness,” said Thomas Suddarth, SECU Goldsboro-West Ash Street Branch senior vice president. “Recreational amenities such as community centers and parks are services that bring great value to life within a community. We hope that the Foundation’s grant empowers PVCC to reach even more and continue making a lasting impact on the lives of those in the Sampson County area.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

