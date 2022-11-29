WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Federal Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) has accepted the Plan of Operations (the “Plan”) for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete.

With completeness, the BLM will issue a Notice of Intent thereby initiating the Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) process under the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”). The EIS is a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the proposed mine on the environment. The EIS culminates in the Record of Decision that sets out the BLM’s decision regarding the proposed mining operations.

Glen Van Treek, the Company’s President and COO, stated, “Our ongoing collaboration with the BLM over several years has allowed us to achieve this permitting milestone which is a first for a gold mine and recovery facility in Oregon, and advances Grassy one important step closer to a construction decision.”

The BLM has selected HDR Inc, out of Boise, Idaho, to complete the EIS. HDR’s knowledge of the proposed Grassy operation has been informed by numerous field visits in conjunction with their review of the Plan.

The Grassy Mountain Gold project has been progressing through three levels of permitting to reach a construction decision. With the Plan achieving Federal completeness allowing for the commencement of the EIS, and all county level permits having been received, the focus for the company continues to be the state level permitting which is well advanced and proceeding in a public forum.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: Grassy Mountain; Frost; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Frost is comprised of 84 unpatented lode claims covering approximately 1,730 acres located 12 miles southwest of the Company’s proposed high-grade, underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in Malheur County, Oregon (“Grassy”). An initial drill program is ongoing.

The Sleeper Gold Project is located in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The newly acquired Bald Peak Project consists of approximately 2,260 acres located in the Aurora mining district of Mineral County, Nevada.

