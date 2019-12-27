Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 14 dead

A Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 14 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.
