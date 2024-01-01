Flight contained 303 Indians en route to Central American country whose light visa requirements have attracted US-bound travelersThe detention in France of a charter plane bound for Nicaragua has renewed attention on the Central American nation’s role as a springboard for migrants from across the world seeking to make their way to the United States.The flight, which left the United Arab Emirates on 21 December with 303 passengers of Indian nationality, was grounded during a refueling stop after an anonymous tip-off alleging human trafficking. Continue reading…

Read Full Story