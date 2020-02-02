Plane repatriating 250 Europeans from China’s Wuhan lands in France

A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from China’s Wuhan, center of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, landed at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday.
