LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Planet Fitness investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

On September 15, 2023, Planet Fitness made a sudden announcement regarding the departure of its CEO, Chris Rondeau, who had been with the company for an extended period. This decision was initiated by the Company’s Board, citing the need for a “transition to new leadership.” It’s important to note that no permanent successor had been identified at the time of the announcement.

Previously, in both January and February of 2023, The Bear Cave had issued reports that brought attention to various concerns surrounding the fitness franchise. These reports included information about consumer grievances related to overbilling, fraudulent transactions, excessive fees, memberships that were difficult to cancel, and inquiries from multiple State Attorneys General Offices.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. stock dropped more than 14% in intraday trading on September 15, 2023.

